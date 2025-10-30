Why champagne is becoming the drink of the moment in Singapore

With whisky, wine and sake festivals popping up all over Singapore’s lifestyle calendar, it was a matter of time that one dedicated to champagne would happen.

Wine concierge service Clink Clink held a three-day festival in March 2025 featuring 30 producers from the French region of Champagne, over 100 labels, master classes and a sit-down dinner by Marina Bay.

On Nov 8 and Nov 9, champagne festival Champagniac launches its inaugural edition at Changi Experience Studio at Jewel Changi Airport, with over 100 labels from maisons and grower champagne brands.

Aimed to be a fun experience for the man-in-the-street and connoisseurs alike, it is styled like a carnival with raffle games, food by The Cicheti Group and oyster, truffle and caviar carts. There is a flat entry fee with the option to purchase tokens for tasting rare and prestige cuvees such as M. Hostomme H09, Hautbois Haut’rigine 2015 and Moutard Fine de Champagne XO en Dame Jeanne.