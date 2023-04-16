Why Switzerland’s Graubunden is the next great luxury travel destination

Switzerland’s slick reputation for being organised begins the moment you land, and it’s one that’s so salient you might not even realise it at all. The infrastructure connecting the airport to the railway system is seamless and platforms — even in the smallest towns — are speckless.

Booking train tickets is also painless: Jead over to the Swiss Federal Railways official ticketing site and simply key in your destination. There are two classes available: Second and first class. While first class offers more space between your seat and ample leg room, second class is similarly comfortable and both options offer power sockets to charge your electronic devices.

Those looking to head straight to the alps without a stopover in Zurich will be glad to know it’s a smooth journey. The train ride from Zurich Airport to St Moritz takes roughly 3.5 hours with two stops where you would need to change trains. The first leg will take you from Zurich Airport to Zurich, the second leg will take you from Zurich to Chur, the capital of Graubunden and the last leg will take you to St Moritz. Each connection lasts no more than 10 minutes — a thoroughly manageable period — and trains arrive and depart on time.

This might seem needlessly long, especially after an international flight but the train ride is incredibly scenic. In fact, getting to the snowy climes of St Moritz is part of the charm as you watch the urban landscape give way to the lakes and fields before the train snakes uphill in and through the mountains.

Get your phone at the ready as the views are breathtaking. The last leg of the train ride also takes you through Albula Pass, a UNESCO World Heritage Site designated for its technical feat in boring through mountains and the construction of passes while “maintaining harmony with the landscapes through which they pass.”



YOUR ST MORITZ ITINERARY

The most striking feature in St Moritz — aside from its visibly wealthy visitors for whom Moncler is the equivalent of Uniqlo — is the view of the frozen lake and the mountain. Unlike many winter resort destinations, visitors get to marvel at the entirety of nature’s creation, from the foot to the peak. Most other alpine destinations are situated along the mountains, so views tend to only be of mountain peaks.

This is the appeal to its visitors, many of whom are rather well-heeled with a good number arriving by private jet via Engadin Airport. St Moritz also proudly boasts getting at least 300 days of sun per year, a boon for visitors and residents who can revel in sunny days while other ski stations may have to holiday with grey skies (and bad lighting for those vacation photos).