Why top chefs take their choice of the humble pepper so seriously

Its reign as the queen of spices has been unchallenged for millennia. This fact alone says a lot about the peppercorn, not least its ability to influence so much, from politics to prophylactics to gastronomy, with predominately two variants — black and white — and in some cases green hoarding the limelight. Thoughtful gourmands might even say that time and opportunity have not only allowed this delectably pungent, and yet surprisingly versatile, spice to consolidate a righteous rule across a global plethora of cuisines, but also define many of these cultures’ most iconic dishes.

Surely, to say that pepper has travelled well is an understatement. But oddly enough it isn’t as widely cultivated as one might imagine. Native to the Malabar Coast, a tropical region on the western coast of southern India, quality production of peppercorns — specifically the fermented and dried berries of the piper nigrum vines — are only famously harvested across selected regions in Asia, Australia and South America. What’s more, sources preferred by some of the world’s best kitchens number less than a handful. And yet the call to add freshly ground pepper to our foods remains synonymous with the need to salt to taste.

UNEXPECTED GAMECHANGERS

This obsession with adding pepper, though obvious, is quite often so in hindsight. As such it pays to remember that unlike salt, adding pepper not only improves but also alters the taste of the dish. And this it does with an aromatic flair that’s hard to beat. This is even more apparent when pepper is used freshly ground to one’s preferred texture and flavour intensity, and when used in spice rubs and marinades, as well as when seasoning the dish at the end of the cooking process.