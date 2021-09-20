Why is wagyu so expensive? Singapore chefs and restaurateurs explain

Despite its recent introduction in the early 1900s (following the Meiji Restoration), wagyu has quickly evolved from a prohibited protein to a globally coveted luxury food item – famed for its quality beef and exceptionally intense marbling that are the result of precision animal husbandry.

And while there are essentially four breeds of “wa-gyu” (which roughly translates to mean Japanese cow) – namely the Japanese black, brown, poll and shorthorn – a number of prefectural standouts have since earned serious recognition, the most internationally renowned being Kobe beef, derived from the Tajima-gyu from Hyogo Prefecture. It is also said to be one of the hardest to procure outside of Japan; a black cow (kuroge) breed that is produced in notoriously small numbers.

Hyogo is where the Tajima cattle originates, shares Haruyuki Yamashita, executive chef and owner of Hal Yamashita Tokyo, and Syun at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. He is also an advisor with both the Japan Association for the World Food Programme, as well as Hyogo Food (under the Hyogo Prefectural Government).

He explained: “Kobe-gyu has to clear strictly set standards and only (a small) percentage can be certified as Kobe-gyu; not all wagyu produced in Kobe can be sold as Kobe-gyu.”

In fact, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, the country’s top three brands – Kobe, Matsusaka and Ohmi – all hail from the region of Kansai. But as Yamashita asserts, not all wagyu are created equal. To wit, he notes that as the popularity of top wagyu is still on the rise in key markets like China, Kobe beef has since been dubbed “maboroshi no niku” or “dream meat”.