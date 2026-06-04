China’s Michelin-starred Wild Yeast comes to Singapore for a two-night collaboration with Cassia at Capella

Heard of Taizhou cuisine? Even within China, it’s a lesser-known style of regional cooking. But, Michelin-starred Wild Yeast in Hangzhou, one of the most eagerly watched restaurants in China’s new generation of fine dining, is helping to change that.

On June 5 and 6, Wild Yeast and Cassia at Capella are joining hands so that diners here get to taste their collaborative dishes, which navigate the waters of tradition and innovation, in a specially curated menu (S$360++ per person).

While Cassia’s executive Chinese chef Ben Wong will employ his expertise in Cantonese cooking towards creations like Black Gold Pig Trotter Aspic with Green Chilli Sauce, Osmanthus and Yam in Rice Wine Sauce, and Pan-seared A5 Marbled Wagyu Beef with Rose Salt and Pan Sauce, chef Xu Zhiqiang of Wild Yeast will present dishes including Homemade Chilli Oil with Seafood and Lotus Root, Thick Soup of Pigeon-stuffed Bird’s Nest, and Premium Hand-picked Fish Maw, Seasonal Mushroom and Sand Ginger.