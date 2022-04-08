Wine drinkers in Singapore: Level up on your wine knowledge through these digital platforms

The world of wine is going through a digital revolution. The pandemic has forced traditional establishments to adapt to technology, while industry outsiders, including technology and banking mavens, are now translating their passion for wine into digital solutions that streamline issues around buying, tasting, understanding, and learning about the drink.

Take, for example, the wine app Vivino, which set out to simplify the buying process and has turned into the largest wine e-commerce platform.

And for those keen to whet their wine knowledge, two new companies, Vivant and 67 Pall Mall TV, offer an upgrade on the freewheeling Zoom tasting format. The former’s strategy has been to gamify the tasting experience, while the latter seeks to elevate it, with 4K high-resolution video and some of the wine world's most established names playing hosts.

These are three digital platforms, whose innovations in wine buying, wine education, and entertainment are certainly worth a deeper look.