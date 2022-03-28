Collecting wines and spirits via NFTs: A risky fad or a rosy future?

So far it has largely been the big wine brands who have jumped on the NFT bandwagon. Ong thinks small or boutique wineries will eventually give the NFT game a shot, especially for cult wineries focused on direct-to-consumer sales.

“Wine distributors will also have an incentive to start issuing NFTs for their rare wines if [the concept] becomes more promising,” said Ong.

Sean Ou, principal trainer of The Beverage Clique, a wine and spirits training and consultancy company, said the trading of wine NFTs presents an opportunity for wine merchants and customers to explore since the trading of fine wines as a commodity is a common practice in the real world.

However, he is concerned about the potential for fraud within the supposedly secure blockchain. “Considering that [the NFT scene] will be the playing field for the affluent, fraudsters and scam artists will set their eyes on a new tantalising channel for them,” he said.

Blockchain expert and co-chairman of Blockchain Association Singapore, Chia Hock Lai, said NFTs tied to both digital collectibles and edibles like wine share the same cyber risks, such as a user losing his private keys to his crypto wallet and hence access to his NFTs, or a crypto wallet getting hacked.

For NFTs tied to digital files or collectibles, there’s a risk that the company that issued the NFTs may go bust, leaving buyers with tokens tied to assets that don’t exist anymore. Chia said the same scenario is also possible for NFTs tied to edibles like wines and spirits.