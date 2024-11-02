Living la dolce vita: A wine and dine tour in Piedmont, Italy

Our magical culinary tour around Piedmont lays down a marker barely an hour after landing as our driver Alberto, taking us to the beautiful and historic Castellana San Giovanni in the small town of Saluzzo, asks if we want to stop to get a quick coffee.

As we get out, we realise that the humble motorway service station is an Eataly, that global temple to Italian gastronomy, with incredible pizza al taglio – by the slice, Roman style – cream-filled cannoli, confectionery and a shop of produce to make us weep tears of envious joy back home in Asia. It’s a reminder of Italy’s innate ability to proudly celebrate food and wine like nowhere else.

We then race along the autostrada dei vini – the wine highway – towards Saluzzo in north-western Italy, close to the French border. Rows of fruit trees and vines underline that this is prime agriculture country, home to stellar produce, much of which ends up in dishes served on pristine white-linen tablecloths at Castellana San Giovanni.