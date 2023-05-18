‘Moving wine fair to Singapore was a no-brainer’: Vinexpo Asia CEO

After a four-year absence, major wine and spirits exhibition Vinexpo Asia will make a return in 2023, this time relocating from Hong Kong to Singapore. The event will be held from May 23 to May 25 at Marina Bay Sands. It’s the first time the city-state will play host to the high-profile wine trade fair, which had been a biennial fixture on Hong Kong’s event calendar until the pandemic struck.

For Rodolphe Lameyse, chief executive officer of Vinexposium, the Bordeaux-based event organiser behind Vinexpo Asia, shifting the show to Singapore made practical sense; it was a “no-brainer”.

“While the rest of the world was opening up, Hong Kong, like China, remained closed because of their travel restrictions,” said the Frenchman, who joined Vinexposium in 2019 and was previously the event director of Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) and ProWine Asia at Singapore Expo. “When Singapore reopened [last year], I jumped on the first plane and got in touch with Marina Bay Sands to ask for an event space.”