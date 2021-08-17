Singapore foodies: This year’s Wine Lust festival comes at the perfect time
Because we’re all raring to head out for a spot of hedonistic imbibing.
This year’s edition of Wine Lust, a popular food and wine festival helmed by 1-Group (now in its fifth outing), could not have been better timed.
Fresh from the tedium of the last semi-lockdown, this city is primed and ready to sip, savour and rediscover the joys of dining and drinking in the welcoming embrace of restaurants and bars.
The monthlong event, which runs from Aug 19 until Sep 18, promises an extensive programme of dining and retail happenings featuring wines from beloved labels such as Omina Romana, Amelia Park, Chateau la Rose Bellavue and Frankland Estate.
Among the highlights is a prosecco brunch that will be held on Aug 21 and Aug 22 at Italian restaurant Monti, which as its name implies, comes with bottomless rounds of prosecco, an all-you-can-eat spread of Italian-style dishes, and a delightful view of the surrounding Marina Bay.
There’s also an Amelia Park wine dinner on Aug 25 at Stellar at 1-Altitude where executive chef Christopher Millar pairs produce from the label’s Margaret River region with its renowned wines. FLNT at 1-Atico will host a one-night-only Art of Sake and Nikkei Pairing on Sep 1 that features a unique tasting menu of Japanese-influenced Peruvian fare paired with elegant sakes.
Meanwhile, wines from French producers Chateau du Retout and Maison Louis Latour will be highlighted at The Summerhouse on Sep 15 and Sep 16. There, head chef Wendy Quek works with a collective of growers, producers and kelongs, and is set to create an easy-to-appreciate menu of French-influenced fare that include the likes of snapper fillet dressed with caviar and citrus chicken essence.
Retail pop-ups are also happening at The Alkaff Mansion, Botanico and 1-Atico, where connoisseurs and collections alike will find old and new world labels, and organic and biodynamic wines from around the world. These ticketed events will include tasting sessions led by industry experts.
And if you’re a die-hard homebody, there is also a 1-At-Home delivery service which will bring Wine Lust dining experiences to you.
It is probably not an understatement to say that we’re all ready to raise our glasses.
Check out the full Wine Lust schedule at winelust.sg