Singapore foodies: This year’s Wine Lust festival comes at the perfect time

This year’s edition of Wine Lust, a popular food and wine festival helmed by 1-Group (now in its fifth outing), could not have been better timed.

Fresh from the tedium of the last semi-lockdown, this city is primed and ready to sip, savour and rediscover the joys of dining and drinking in the welcoming embrace of restaurants and bars.

The monthlong event, which runs from Aug 19 until Sep 18, promises an extensive programme of dining and retail happenings featuring wines from beloved labels such as Omina Romana, Amelia Park, Chateau la Rose Bellavue and Frankland Estate.

Among the highlights is a prosecco brunch that will be held on Aug 21 and Aug 22 at Italian restaurant Monti, which as its name implies, comes with bottomless rounds of prosecco, an all-you-can-eat spread of Italian-style dishes, and a delightful view of the surrounding Marina Bay.