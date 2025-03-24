Wine trends 2025: What are consumers in Asia drinking

Just like in fashion, we are taking stock of what’s trending in the wine world. Will this year mark the rise of new styles or continue the tried and trusted preferences of years before?

As it happens, we are drinking way less wine than before and when we do, we prefer quality over quantity. The latest report from a wine industry body, the Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), confirms this. In 2023, we drank 221 million hectoliters globally, a 2.6 per cent decline from 2022. But it also affirms the rise in premium wine consumption.

Global trends indicate it’s time for white wine to dominate and signal an impending surge of lower-alcohol, -no alcohol-and lighter red wines. Other reports suggest a shift towards alternative formats like cans and magnums to shake things up.

But how do these trends translate to our region? To find out, we surveyed top sommeliers and wine experts across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines and Vietnam, and the results are revealing.

Indeed, wine consumption in Asia has dipped in line with the global trends. And yes, we are curiously looking towards lower alcohol, natural, minimal intervention, orange and white wines.

However, we are also charting our own course with micro trends distinct to Southeast Asia. There’s a growing support for wines produced in Asia, particularly from China and Japan. Instead of opting for nonalcoholic wines, we are embracing a wide range of no-alcohol wine alternatives. Artisanal produce is on the rise, especially small-producer Champagne (often referred to as grower champagne). And perhaps most notably, Southeast Asia remains a stronghold for red wine — a trend that doesn’t seem to be fading anytime soon.

WHITE IS THE NEW RED

On the global stage, all roads point to white wine consumption surpassing red. It’s a function of global warming, changing tastes and preference for lower alcohol. With alcohol in red wine skyrocketing to 14 per cent plus, whites are a welcome reprieve.