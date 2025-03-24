Wine trends 2025: What are consumers in Asia drinking
Globally, 2025 is the year of white wines over reds, artisan champagnes over commercial bottles and less over more. But how do these trends track in Southeast Asia?
Just like in fashion, we are taking stock of what’s trending in the wine world. Will this year mark the rise of new styles or continue the tried and trusted preferences of years before?
As it happens, we are drinking way less wine than before and when we do, we prefer quality over quantity. The latest report from a wine industry body, the Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), confirms this. In 2023, we drank 221 million hectoliters globally, a 2.6 per cent decline from 2022. But it also affirms the rise in premium wine consumption.
Global trends indicate it’s time for white wine to dominate and signal an impending surge of lower-alcohol, -no alcohol-and lighter red wines. Other reports suggest a shift towards alternative formats like cans and magnums to shake things up.
But how do these trends translate to our region? To find out, we surveyed top sommeliers and wine experts across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines and Vietnam, and the results are revealing.
Indeed, wine consumption in Asia has dipped in line with the global trends. And yes, we are curiously looking towards lower alcohol, natural, minimal intervention, orange and white wines.
However, we are also charting our own course with micro trends distinct to Southeast Asia. There’s a growing support for wines produced in Asia, particularly from China and Japan. Instead of opting for nonalcoholic wines, we are embracing a wide range of no-alcohol wine alternatives. Artisanal produce is on the rise, especially small-producer Champagne (often referred to as grower champagne). And perhaps most notably, Southeast Asia remains a stronghold for red wine — a trend that doesn’t seem to be fading anytime soon.
WHITE IS THE NEW RED
On the global stage, all roads point to white wine consumption surpassing red. It’s a function of global warming, changing tastes and preference for lower alcohol. With alcohol in red wine skyrocketing to 14 per cent plus, whites are a welcome reprieve.
Southeast Asia is curious about white varietals, but they are certainly not outpacing reds anytime soon. Alex Lichaytoo of Bacchus International, a Manila-based wine importer, observed a clear preference shift. “The premium white market is growing now with people realising that white wine fits our climate and Asian food better,” he said.
However, the region’s white wine choices are somewhat predictable. International Wine Club 67 Pall Mall’s Head of Wine and Master of Wine, Richard Hemming, scoured the club’s top 20 white wines sold at his club. He concluded: “There is a growing niche interest here, but what people really want here [at 67 Pall Mall] every day is Chablis, Sancerre, Puligny, not even Riesling.”
Britt Ng, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Wine Director, concurs. Across MBS’s 15 dining establishments, Sauvignon Blanc reigns supreme, followed by French Chardonnay and Italian Pinot Grigio. There are some new players, though. For instance, Marcus Ford, Asia Market Manager for Wines of South Africa, reports South African Chenin Blanc has experienced a 200 per cent growth across all Asian regions in the last two years. And Roderick Wong, former head of the Sommelier Association from Kuala Lumpur, noted a growing preference for Spanish whites, Burgundies and Rieslings.
NONALCOHOLIC WINES
At the recently held industry expo Wine Paris, no-and-low wines claimed a significant share of the conversation and are projected to grow at rapid pace. IWSR’s 2024 study shows 61 million new consumers bought into the non-alcohol category from 2022 to 2024. But are these wines in demand in our region? Not so much in Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines or Malaysia, but Singapore drinkers are showing interest.
“Our guest regularly requests for nonalcoholic wines,” shared Britt Ng. However, he notes that the current offerings don’t fully meet his clientele’s expectations. “I think the de-alcoholised wine industry is not as mature as it should be where the taste can be closely comparable to wine.”
Ng’s solution is simple: A non-nonalcoholic programme featuring wine alternatives like Copenhagen Sparkling Tea, NON sparkling wines, and botanical drinks brands like Melati served in high quality glassware to maintain the experience. Similar offerings abound across town.
NATURAL WINES ARE STILL POPULAR AMONG YOUNGER DRINKERS
We can debate about natural wines being trendy or passe, but their impact is undeniable. The wines are a perfect entry point for the sustainable-minded, eco-conscious young drinkers.
Thailand has long been a country with a passion for alternative wines — be they natural, organic, or low intervention — and this trend continues to thrive. Thai sommelier Sudarat ‘Bella’ Jankaew, who recently moved to Jaan in Singapore as head sommelier, has noticed a growing awareness of environmental issues among guests. She observed: “More and more dining establishments in Thailand start to feature at least a few natural or biodynamic wines in their pairing lineups.”
In Vietnam, the trend is still new and gaining traction. Award-winning sommelier Yu Yamamoto, who won the inaugural Michelin Sommelier Award 2023, shared that his younger audience is particularly intrigued by orange wines and often asks “If orange wines are made of oranges?” For Yamamoto, it’s the perfect opening to a conversation – and pour a glass.
Back home, these wines have gained wider acceptance and have integrated into the mainstream wine menus listed under their respective regions and countries in top-tier restaurants like Odette and Jaan.
REGIONAL PRIDE: ASIAN WINES ARE MAKING WAVES IN ASIA
Turning to Southeast Asian microtrends, we’re witnessing a growing sense of pride in regional wines.
Across Singapore, Japanese wines have become a mainstay at many Japanese restaurants, from Don Don Donki supermarket to fine dining establishments like Wakuda. Over the last year, wine bars like Vitis have dedicated their entire list to Asian winemakers, while Park 90’s Celine Jung confirmed they list sought-after Japanese producers such as Domaine Takahiko from Hokkaido, as well as Chinese and Korean wines.
“We get a lot of interest from our guests about Chinese wines but also Asian wines in general,” shared MBS’s Britt Ng. This growing demand and curiosity have led MBS to curate the largest collection of Chinese fine wines for their upcoming Cantonese restaurant, Jin Ting Wana. Even in the emerging market of Vietnam, Japanese wines have found a small but loyal following. Osaka-born Yamamoto is on a mission to introduce Japanese wines, such as Yamagata’s Grape Republic and Yamanashi’s Grace vineyard, to his Japanese and Vietnamese clientele. “As Japanese, I should sell Japanese wines,” he said with pride.
However, it’s worth noting that Japanese wines are produced in limited quantities and are relatively expensive – factors that may prevent these delicate wines from becoming a global trend.
CHAMPAGNES AND A FASCINATION FOR GROWER CHAMPAGNE
Champagne continues to captivate wine lovers, and last year, our curiosity reached new heights as we discovered artisanal, grower champagnes. Cult names and small-batch champagnes are a hot trend in Singapore and the surrounding regions. “We may have discovered them relatively recently,” said Hemming. “But those who are buying them know exactly what they’re looking for.” These wines — ranging from single plots cuvees to single varietals, including 100 per cent Pinot Meunier — are increasingly appearing on wine lists across the city.
In Bangkok, Thansith Wasinonth, senior sommelier at Cote by Mauro Colagreco housed in the award-winning Capella Hotel, has also noticed a surge in demand for grower champagnes in Thailand. “The new generation wants to try something, new artisanal producers,” he noted. However, in nascent markets like Vietnam, these wines are still not widely available, and in places like the Philippines, they are known only to a select few.
RED IS STILL THE NEW RED
Climate notwithstanding, Singapore and the rest of Asia love their rich and ripe red. Gerald Lu, president of the Singapore Sommelier Association’s, polled his 200-plus sommelier member base to confirm that classic red wines are still the most popular in dining establishments.
So, what are we drinking? At 67 Pall Mall, Hemming pointed out the top wine regions at 67 Pall Mall are red including Bordeaux and Burgundy followed by Tuscany and Napa Valley. Ng has also registered a growing interest in new world Pinot Noirs at MBS.
In Kuala Lumpur, Roderick Wong noted a growing interest in Pinot Noir, Rioja and Piedmont (Barolo and Barbaresco) and of course, Australian regions.
In Thailand, Jankaew noted: “Thai people prefer bright, ripe, fruit forward reds like Amarone,” as well as Bordeaux. “We are very influenced by what the royalty drinks, and that’s usually a left bank Bordeaux.” Wasinoth listed Napa Valley Australian Shiraz as other preferred style.