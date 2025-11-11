Inside Wing’s: The Manchester Chinese restaurant loved by football’s biggest stars

“When United signed Jaap Stam, that was the big turning point.”

Daniel Chu sat back in a comfortable booth at his busy restaurant, Wing’s Lincoln Square, tucked in a quiet enclave off bustling Deansgate in the heart of Manchester. Stam was just the first of dozens of names of Premier League A-listers that Chu mentioned over the course of dinner – never boastfully, but as milestones in his restaurant’s remarkable journey.

The original Wing’s was a comparatively humble restaurant in the affluent Manchester suburb of Cheadle Hulme, opened and run by Chu’s father, Chu Wing Shing. He had arrived from Hong Kong in the 1960s and worked peeling potatoes in chippies – fish-and-chip shops – and later in Chinese takeaways, before finally opening his own spot.

After the former Manchester United and Dutch defender Jaap Stam became a regular in 1998, two Chinese stars soon arrived in Manchester – Sun Jihai at Man City and Dong Fangzhou at bitter rivals Man Utd. Who better to act as their translator than Wing Shing Chu? As his relationship with the two Manchester clubs grew, the restaurant’s popularity began to skyrocket.