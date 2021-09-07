Love Wong Kar Wai’s films? You can soon own collectible props from his movies

As Tears Go By, Happy Together, Chungking Express, In The Mood For Love, The Grandmaster. These are probably some of your favourite Wong Kar Wai films.

What if you could own props, costumes, photographs, posters and more from the entrancing world of the Hong Kong filmmaker?

Well, here's the good news. Auction house Sotheby’s has announced a collaboration with the acclaimed auteur, the first Chinese director to win Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, taking place at its Hong Kong sales this October.

The star lot of Sotheby’s Modern Art Evening Sale on Oct 9 is the debut of Wong’s first ever NFT creation. Titled In The Mood For Love – Day One, the NFT is edited from never-before-seen footage shot on the first production day of the 2000 film, In The Mood For Love.