A Swiss holiday by the lake while staying at Geneva’s first all-suite hotel

“I would sooner call it a prestigious residence than a boutique hotel,” said Rochon, of the new hotel which is now part of the exclusive Oetker Collection. Other iconic hotels in the portfolio include Le Bristol in Paris and The Lanesborough in London.

Indeed, The Woodward exudes an inviting sense of elegance far more evocative of a posh home in which one might find the likes of a Dame Judi Dench, for instance. An haute home on the lake, if you will.

Step past the wrought iron entrance covered in hand-laid gold leaf and take the elevator up to the lobby where the main lounge is an occasion unto itself.

Velvet Pierre-Yves Rochon sofas sit atop a plush hand-knotted Nepalese carpet while a bronze table by Herve Van der Straeten and armchairs by Ralph Lauren proffer more modern appeal.

The interplay of French gilded mirrors and exquisite objets d’arts all artfully arranged against a canvas of handcrafted wallpaper and walls fashioned from Macassar ebony wood speak of sophistication at every turn.

In this exquisite environment, it is not difficult for the mind to travel back to the property’s stately past where heads of state, aristocrats and artists around the world once gathered behind the neo-classical facade of this historic building – and imagine how the reimagined space is likely to welcome more of the same for a new era to come.

Luxury is always about the finer details and at The Woodward, these reach beyond the tangible, of which are plentiful in each of its 26 suites spread over five floors.