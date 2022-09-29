Going once, going twice… An inside look at the world of luxury auctions

An auction event takes about six months to plan, and depending on the auction and the category, the number of pieces in a catalogue will vary. For example, Prasetio shared that at the evening sales of Sotheby’s recent Modern and Contemporary Art, there were about 60 works up for auction in the catalogue. However, when it comes to other luxury categories, such as jewellery, watches and wine, the number of lots can go over 100.

And if you ever wondered how auction prices are reached, it is the market demands and trends that essentially determine the value of the work. Prasetio said: “There are of course main elements that influence prices, which include rarity, importance of work within the artist’s oeuvre, the provenances, as well as condition.

“We have an appraisal form that lists out the basic information needed such as image, details, and provenance information. This will then be shared globally with the relevant specialists."

Of late, the art world has seen a surge of appreciation for female artists, and artists of African-descent. Prasetio also shared that in the last five years, the number of Southeast Asian participants in Sotheby’s global sales has increased by almost 75 per cent, with works of Southeast Asian art seeing an increase in value.

Take Willem Gerard Hofker’s Melis, a composition featuring Ni Dablig with Ni Gemblong with a boy behind the gender music instrument, as an example. At last month’s auction, the painting was sold at S$2,268,000. The same work was sold at only S$400,000 back in 1996 in another auction house. Recently, there has been a growing demand for pioneer Vietnamese artists from the early generation of Ecole Des Beaux Arts de l’Indochine graduates.

Last month’s auction also saw the sale of all eight works by Vietnamese artist Le Pho, raking in a combined total of S$2.4 million. The highest of the works sold was one called Vietnamese Lady, which went for S$781,200. Furthermore, all three works by another Vietnamese artist, Mai Trung Thu, also exceeded their estimates, with one titled Children Playing sold for S$504,000 – well above the S$280,000 to S$420,000 estimates.