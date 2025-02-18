Prestigious bartending competition World Class returns to Singapore after 6 years

After a six-year hiatus, World Class, one of the world’s most prestigious bartending competitions, returns to Singapore.

World Class was established in 2009 by Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks with presence in over 180 countries. The goal is to elevate the art of cocktail making and hospitality.

This year will be the 16th edition of the competition. In 2019, Bannie Kang, then head bartender of Fairmont Singapore’s Anti:dote bar, won the national selections and went on to clinch the global crown, the first person from the Republic to do so. She now runs Tanjong Pagar restaurant-bar Side Door with her husband Tryson Quek, who has joined this year’s competition.

For the initial round, 42 bartenders were shortlisted after a social media challenge to concoct innovative cocktails from Diageo brands such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky, Zacapa XO rum, Don Julio 1942 tequila and Tanqueray No 10 gin. They will then progress through a series of thematic challenges where the top 20, 10 and five would be selected respectively.