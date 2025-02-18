Prestigious bartending competition World Class returns to Singapore after 6 years
Forty-two bartenders will be vying for the honour of representing Singapore at the grand finals in Toronto in September.
After a six-year hiatus, World Class, one of the world’s most prestigious bartending competitions, returns to Singapore.
World Class was established in 2009 by Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks with presence in over 180 countries. The goal is to elevate the art of cocktail making and hospitality.
This year will be the 16th edition of the competition. In 2019, Bannie Kang, then head bartender of Fairmont Singapore’s Anti:dote bar, won the national selections and went on to clinch the global crown, the first person from the Republic to do so. She now runs Tanjong Pagar restaurant-bar Side Door with her husband Tryson Quek, who has joined this year’s competition.
For the initial round, 42 bartenders were shortlisted after a social media challenge to concoct innovative cocktails from Diageo brands such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky, Zacapa XO rum, Don Julio 1942 tequila and Tanqueray No 10 gin. They will then progress through a series of thematic challenges where the top 20, 10 and five would be selected respectively.
The winning bartender chosen at the World Class Singapore finals in June will represent Singapore at the World Class grand finals in Toronto, Canada this September.
Bartenders who have already won the title of Global World Class Bartender in previous years can only participate as mentors, trainers or judges but not as competitors again. However, they are allowed to compete in the global finals for a maximum of two times. A national winner is also only allowed to compete twice.
From March to May, the World Class Cocktail Festival will allow the public to taste creative tipples crafted by the competing bartenders at selected bars and vote for their favourite cocktail bar experience. More information will be released in the weeks to come.
Alexandre Freri, Diageo’s general manager for strategic partnerships, said of World Class Singapore: “This isn't just another competition; it's a launch pad for the very best bartenders to showcase their artistry and redefine what's possible in mixology.
“We've already seen incredible talent emerge from Singapore, with champions like Bannie Kang inspiring a new generation of mixologists. Now, we’re keen to shine the spotlight on the rising stars, putting them on the world stage and cementing Singapore's position as a cocktail capital.”