From Michelin stars to Thai legends: Be part of the World Gourmet Festival 2025 in Bangkok
Bangkok’s longest-running international food festival returns for a Silver Jubilee edition, bringing Michelin chefs, Thai legends, and food lovers together for a week of world-class dining.
The (Michelin) stars are about to align in Bangkok as the annual World Gourmet Festival returns with its most ambitious line-up yet.
Back for its 25th edition from Sep 22 to Sep 28, 2025, the landmark Silver Jubilee of Asia’s longest-running international culinary festival will transform Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel into the epicentre of global gastronomy. Presented in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), United Overseas Bank (UOB), Chang, Diageo, Tatler Asia, Turkish Airlines, and Maserati Thailand, the festival promises a week-long celebration of culinary excellence, cultural exchange, and innovation.
This milestone year brings together a glittering constellation of talent. Guests can expect 16 Michelin-starred restaurants representing 22 stars, four Green Star honourees pioneering sustainable gastronomy, seven restaurants ranked on The World’s 50 Best and Asia’s 50 Best lists, and four chefs with global accolades including World’s Best Female Chef, Asia’s Best Female Chef, and Asia’s Best Pastry Chef.
“It’s a milestone year for us,” said Torsten Richter, general manager of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. “The World Gourmet Festival has always been about connecting Bangkok with the world through food. For the 25th anniversary, we wanted to curate a programme worthy of the occasion — one that reflects the city’s stature as one of the world’s great culinary capitals.”
The 2025 edition is curated by Kristian Brask Thomsen, the culinary storyteller behind Dining Impossible and strategist to some of the world’s most influential restaurants. His vision has shaped the programme into a narrative of legacy and innovation — uniting household names, rising stars, and trailblazing creators in a week of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
“For a quarter of a century, this festival has been a beacon of culinary exchange, giving chefs from around the world the chance to share their craft with Bangkok,” said Thomsen. “To me, this milestone also reflects just how far the global dining scene has evolved — today gastronomy is a truly international conversation, and Bangkok stands proudly among the world’s great culinary capitals.”
Among the headline acts are Eric Vildgaard of three-Michelin-star Jordnaer in Copenhagen, Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield in New Zealand, Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends in Singapore, Paco Mendez of COME in Barcelona, Prin Polsuk of Samrub Samrub Thai in Bangkok, Gregoire Berger of Ossiano in Dubai, and Francisco Araya of Araya in Singapore. They will be joined by celebrated Thai talents, including Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Le Du, Nusara, Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij of Potong, Deepanker “DK” Khosla of Haoma, Jimmy Ophorst of PRU in Phuket, and Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam of Baan Tepa.
For Bangkok-based chefs, the chance to cook alongside this calibre of international talent on home soil is significant.
“It is always an honour to represent Thailand abroad, but welcoming the world here feels different. Bangkok is no longer an ‘emerging’ food city; it is a culinary capital, driven by chefs, farmers, and producers who are shaping the future of dining,” said Tassanakajohn. “What makes the World Gourmet Festival special is that it doesn't just bring in famous names; it creates real dialogue between Thai cuisine and the world. It’s a chance to show how our traditions and techniques can both inspire and be inspired by the greatest kitchens on the planet. For me, the festival is less about competition and more about connection, and that’s what makes it so exciting.”
Pam Soontornyanakij, one of Bangkok’s most acclaimed female chefs and the creative force behind Potong, echoes that sentiment. “When I began my journey as a chef, I could never have imagined Bangkok hosting one of the world’s great culinary gatherings,” she said. “For me, the festival represents possibility. It shows young Thai chefs, especially women, that their voices matter on the world stage. Cooking alongside friends and colleagues from so many different cultures is a reminder that food is not just sustenance or status, but identity, heritage, and the courage to innovate. Being part of this 25th anniversary is about more than showcasing what we can do; it’s about inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.”
Each night of the festival will feature a trio of signature experiences. Gourmet Discovery will showcase collaborations between global icons, Gourmet Encounters will bring together international chefs with Thailand’s finest, and Gourmet Icons will present solo tasting menus from culinary legends. Daytime events add further depth, with panel discussions, wine and mixology experiences, chef-led masterclasses, and an immersive afternoon tea hosted by Asia’s dessert visionary Janice Wong. The week begins with a glittering opening-night soiree in the hotel’s ballroom and concludes with a celebratory brunch in Parichart Court.
Among the highlights is a rare six-hands dinner uniting Eric Vildgaard with Mathias and Thomas Suhring of Bangkok’s two-star Suhring, and a remarkable collaboration between Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and Vaughan Mabee, widely regarded as one of the most exciting emerging chefs on the global stage.
Each of Anantara Siam’s restaurants will host a roster of international and local stars: Shintaro welcomes Choi Ming Fai Jan, Jimmy Ophorst and Peter Cuong Franklin; Madison stages bold partnerships such as Dave Pynt with Prin Polsuk and Ton with Mabee; Biscotti is reimagined with avant-garde menus by Gregoire Berger, Francesco Stara and Pam Soontornyanakij; Spice Market hosts the six-hands extravaganza of Vildgaard and the Suhrings; Guilty becomes home to Paco Mendez, Francisco Araya, Santiago Fernandez, DK Khosla and Tam Debhakam; while The Lobby Lounge is transformed into a temple of indulgence by Janice Wong’s art-inspired desserts.
The 25th anniversary also marks several firsts. For the first time, multiple World’s 50 Best restaurants will cook in Thailand in a single week. Green Star chefs will spotlight sustainability with menus championing local sourcing and conscious cooking. With pricing ranging from THB 1,800 (US$56; S$72) to THB 18,500, the festival is more accessible than ever, inviting a broader range of guests to experience world-class dining.
Beyond indulgence, the event continues its tradition of giving back, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting charitable initiatives including the Foundation for the Welfare of Rajavithi Girls’ Home Under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, which focuses on the support and development of disadvantaged girls across Thailand.
Tickets are available now at www.worldgourmetfestival.asia, with early-bird pricing on select events. For updates, follow World Gourmet Festival on Instagram.