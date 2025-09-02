From Michelin stars to Thai legends: Be part of the World Gourmet Festival 2025 in Bangkok

Among the headline acts are Eric Vildgaard of three-Michelin-star Jordnaer in Copenhagen, Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield in New Zealand, Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends in Singapore, Paco Mendez of COME in Barcelona, Prin Polsuk of Samrub Samrub Thai in Bangkok, Gregoire Berger of Ossiano in Dubai, and Francisco Araya of Araya in Singapore. They will be joined by celebrated Thai talents, including Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Le Du, Nusara, Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij of Potong, Deepanker “DK” Khosla of Haoma, Jimmy Ophorst of PRU in Phuket, and Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam of Baan Tepa.

For Bangkok-based chefs, the chance to cook alongside this calibre of international talent on home soil is significant.

“It is always an honour to represent Thailand abroad, but welcoming the world here feels different. Bangkok is no longer an ‘emerging’ food city; it is a culinary capital, driven by chefs, farmers, and producers who are shaping the future of dining,” said Tassanakajohn. “What makes the World Gourmet Festival special is that it doesn't just bring in famous names; it creates real dialogue between Thai cuisine and the world. It’s a chance to show how our traditions and techniques can both inspire and be inspired by the greatest kitchens on the planet. For me, the festival is less about competition and more about connection, and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

Pam Soontornyanakij, one of Bangkok’s most acclaimed female chefs and the creative force behind Potong, echoes that sentiment. “When I began my journey as a chef, I could never have imagined Bangkok hosting one of the world’s great culinary gatherings,” she said. “For me, the festival represents possibility. It shows young Thai chefs, especially women, that their voices matter on the world stage. Cooking alongside friends and colleagues from so many different cultures is a reminder that food is not just sustenance or status, but identity, heritage, and the courage to innovate. Being part of this 25th anniversary is about more than showcasing what we can do; it’s about inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.”