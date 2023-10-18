The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023: Barcelona’s Sips is No. 1; three Singapore bars make the list

Athens’ art gallery-turned-bar Line (No. 12) was named London Essence Best New Opening, given to a bar that enters the list in the highest position of any that have opened during the voting period. Its illustrious older sibling The Clumsies (No. 47) won the title of Remy Martin Legend of the List, which is given to the most consistently performing bar on the list since it was opened.

Alongside the list were special achievement awards such as the Campari One to Watch, which was won by Lima’s Lady Beer, a bar outside of the 1-50 ranking that the 50 Best team deems has the potential to make it to future editions of the 50 Best list. Oslo’s Himkok (No. 10) zipped past 33 spots to secure the Nikka Highest Climber Award, while Seoul’s sustainability-focused bar Zest (No. 18) joins the list for the first time with the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. The Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland, which was placed No. 32 on the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list in September, picked up the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu award for its in-house bar The American Bar. The award is open to any bar in the world and is judged by the 28 Academy chairs.