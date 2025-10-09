World’s 50 Best Bars 2025: Hong Kong’s Bar Leone is No 1, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony is in top 10

Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy and Barcelona’s Sips scored second and third place respectively. Rounding up the top five are Paradiso (No 4), also from Barcelona, and Tayer +Elementary from London (No 5). Overall, 29 cities are represented in this year’s list including Eastern European debutants Mirror Bar (No 25) in Bratislava, Slovakia and Nouvelle Vague from Tirana, Albania.

Singapore scored two spots. Jigger and Pony, which has been on the list since 2019, is No 9 while Nutmeg & Clove is No 50. Jigger & Pony’s co-founder Indra Kantono shared: “It’s an incredible celebration of bars from around the world and we are thrilled that Asia is now home to the world’s best bar. We are thankful that while people are always excited about new openings, they are still supportive of bars like us and Nutmeg & Clove who have been around for a long time.”

Asia’s bars and bartenders also picked up special accolades. Penang’s Backdoor Bodega won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award. Uno Jang, creative director and partner at Jigger & Pony, made Singapore proud by winning the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender award, the only peer-voted award for a person who has made a significant impact on the global bar sector in the past 18 months.

Jang was modest about winning, saying: “To be someone’s role model is a lot of responsibility. Knowing that someone is going to follow in my footsteps makes me want to work hard and go in the correct direction.”