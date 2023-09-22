World’s 50 Best Bars lands in Asia for the first time with international bar events in Singapore
From Oct 14 to 18, the public can enjoy the creative tipples of talented bartenders from around the world in Singapore’s top bars.
Singapore’s status as a buzzy cocktail destination is about to go up a notch. For the first time in its history, the World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony will be held in Asia at Singapore’s Pasir Panjang Power Station on Oct 17.
Owned and organised by UK data and events company William Reed, the World’s 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2009 and has become one of the most anticipated rankings on the calendar for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados all over the world.
Along with the main ceremony is the first bar-based edition of 50 Best Signature Sessions, a series of live events that will take place in Singapore’s bars from Oct 14 to Oct 18. Local and visiting cocktail enthusiasts can savour the innovative creations of the top bartenders from South America to Asia in the Lion City. Here is a glimpse of where the 50 Best Signature Sessions will be held and how to snag a coveted seat.
JIGGER & PONY
Oct 14, 6pm to 10pm
Singapore’s top bar Jigger & Pony will join hands with Stockholm’s Tjoget, ranked No. 71 on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, for a Whisky Night. Tjoget is a multi-space venue with drinks rooted in the Mediterranean region and influenced by fragrances and flavours from southern Europe, northern Africa and the Middle East. The teams will be creating six cocktails with 50 Best partners Michter’s American whiskeys, Nikka Whisky and Naked Malt’s blended scotch whiskies.
MANHATTAN
Oct 15, 12pm to 3pm
Dark Spirits Brunch is the name of the game as Manhattan welcomes Vancouver’s innovative science-meets-nature Botanist Bar, which just won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023. Check out the concoctions with dark spirits partners Torres Brandy, Matusalem Rum and Remy Martin Cognac, which will go splendidly with Manhattan’s bottomless brunch service.
ATLAS
Oct 15, 7pm to midnight
It is White Spirits Night as Atlas teams up with Paris’ Little Red Door (a constant feature on the World’s 50 Best list and winner of the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award 2022) and Seoul’s Southside Parlor (No. 37 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023). Little Red Door is known for its farm-to-glass philosophy while Southside Parlor is one of Seoul’s craft cocktail stalwarts with a venue exuding upscale American sports bar vibes. One Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Art di Daniele Sperindo will be ensuring no one goes hungry as bartenders serve nine creations made with Ketel One Vodka, Bareksten Aquavit and Roku Gin.
NUTMEG & CLOVE
Oct 15, 8pm to 12pm
Sip, savour and swing to a good time with three overseas bars descending onto Nutmeg & Clove: Tokyo’s High Five (No. 45 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023), London’s Scarfes Bar (50 Best Discovery) and Miami’s Cafe La Trova (No. 21 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022). Liquid magic will be stirred and shaken with Roku Gin, The London Essence Co mixers, Campari and Mancino Vermouth, accompanied by dishes from Michelin-starred mod-Sin restaurant Labryinth.
WRITERS BAR
Oct 18, 6pm to 9.30pm
It is agave celebration time. Raffles Hotel’s in-house bar is welcoming Handshake Speakeasy Best Bars 2022 and named Best Bar in Mexico in the past two editions of North America’s 50 Best Bars. Handshake’s bar director Eric Van Beek and the Writer’s Bar team will be using Altos Tequila and Siete Misterios Mezcal for the night’s cocktail offerings, including Handshake’s signature Salt N Pepper tipple.
MO BAR SINGAPORE
Oct 18, 8pm to 10pm
The recently renovated Mandarin Oriental Singapore and its namesake MO Bar have re-opened, just in time to host bar manager Riccardo Rossi from Rome’s Freni e Frizioni, a 50 Best Discovery lister. The former car mechanic’s workshop turned popular aperitivo spot will spin Italian magic with drinks made from premium Italian liqueur and spirits brands such as Disaronno, Tia Maria, Amaro Lucano, Campari and Mancino Vermouth.
