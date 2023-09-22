World’s 50 Best Bars lands in Asia for the first time with international bar events in Singapore

Singapore’s status as a buzzy cocktail destination is about to go up a notch. For the first time in its history, the World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony will be held in Asia at Singapore’s Pasir Panjang Power Station on Oct 17.

Owned and organised by UK data and events company William Reed, the World’s 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2009 and has become one of the most anticipated rankings on the calendar for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados all over the world.

Along with the main ceremony is the first bar-based edition of 50 Best Signature Sessions, a series of live events that will take place in Singapore’s bars from Oct 14 to Oct 18. Local and visiting cocktail enthusiasts can savour the innovative creations of the top bartenders from South America to Asia in the Lion City. Here is a glimpse of where the 50 Best Signature Sessions will be held and how to snag a coveted seat.