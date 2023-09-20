The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023: Singapore’s Raffles and Capella hotels made it to the list
Asia takes 18 spots, including four of the top five. Raffles Singapore and Capella Singapore are at No. 17 and No. 28 respectively.
The world’s best hotel is Passalacqua, a 24-room, family-owned 18th century villa along scenic Lake Como in Italy.
“This is a family story of love. It shows that if you can dream it, you can do it, so here we are!” said an overjoyed Valentina De Santis, Passalacqua’s owner, in her winning speech at the inaugural The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 ceremony at London’s Guildhall yesterday.
The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is the latest from the 50 Best rankings started by UK data and events company William Reed in 2002, the year it launched The Best Restaurants list. The hotel list is created from a voting panel called The Academy, which comprises 580 international experts within the hotel and travel industries, with a 50/50 gender balance. The panel is split into nine regions across the world, each led by an Academy Chair. At the point of voting, the members list the seven best hotels they have stayed in during the last 24 months in order of preference.
Asia swept 18 out of 50 spots, with Rosewood Hong Kong crowned Asia’s Best Hotel at No. 2, followed by Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No. 3), Hong Kong’s The Upper House (No. 4) and Aman Tokyo (No. 5).
Japan also scored with Hoshinoya Tokyo (No.39) and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No. 30) while India, Sri Lanka and Australia had a winner each with Agra’s Oberoi Amarvilas (No. 45), Galle’s Amangalla (No. 38) and Brisbane’s The Calile (No. 12) respectively.
Overall, Europe had 21 representations while entries from countries such as New Zealand, Australia and China were noticeably absent or austere. There was a wide range of accommodation type, ranging from classical grandeur in institutions like London’s 134-year-old The Savoy (No. 47) and 147-year-old Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (No. 10) to barefoot luxury at Indonesia’s Nihi Sumba (No. 18) and charming family-run outfits like the 58-room Le Sirenuse (No. 20) in Positano, Italy.
In his opening remarks at the ceremony, Tim Brooke-Webb, managing director for the World’s 50 Best Hotels, shared: “Tonight we come together to applaud the pioneers of the hospitality industry. Your vision of dedication has shaped the world of luxury travel. We celebrate your ability to turn a mere hotel stay into an unforgettable journey where cherished memories are crafted and dreams are brought to life.” He also acknowledged the many hotel staff who work tirelessly to create memorable experiences for their guests.
Eight special awards were also dished out. This includes The Lavazza One To Watch, given to Utah property The Lodge at Blue Sky, which is deemed to have the potential to break into the 50 Best Hotels list in the future. Scotland’s Gleneagles (No. 32) received The Art of Hospitality Award while The Newt in the UK (No.37) was lauded with the Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award.
Soneva’s co-founder and CEO Sonu Shivdasani, who is also the former CEO of Six Senses Resorts & Spas, took home the SevenRooms Icon Award for his achievements in the hotel industry for the past 28 years. One of his Maldivian properties Soneva Fushi (No. 7) also won the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, given to the highest-ranking hotel located within 20 metres of a beach.
Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, the smallest hotel on the list with just 18 rooms, earned the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award for its eco-conscious practices in environment, society and procurement. Capella Bangkok (No. 11) picked up the Nikka Best New Hotel Award, which goes to the highest-ranked hotel on the list that had opened within the two-year voting window from May 2021 to May 2023.
Below is the 2023 list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels:
1. Passalacqua (Moltrasio)
2. Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (Bangkok)
4. The Upper House (Hong Kong)
5. Aman Tokyo (Tokyo)
6. La Mamounia (Marrakech)
7. Soneva Fushi (Maldives)
8. One&Only Mandarina (Puerto Vallarta)
9. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence)
10. The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Bangkok)
11. Capella Bangkok (Bangkok)
12. The Calile (Brisbane)
13. Chablé Yucatan (Chocolá)
14. Aman Venice (Venice)
15. Singita Lodges - Kruger National Park (Kruger National Park)
16. Claridge’s (London)
17. Raffles Singapore (Singapore)
18. Nihi Sumba (Wanokaka)
19. Hotel Esencia (Tulum)
20. Le Sirenuse (Positano)
21. Borgo Egnazia (Savelletri)
22. The Connaught (London)
23. Royal Mansour (Marrakech)
24. Four Seasons Madrid (Madrid)
25. Aman New York (New York City)
26. The Maybourne Riviera (Roquebrune-Cap-Martin)
27. Rosewood Saõ Paulo (Saõ Paulo)
28. Capella Singapore (Singapore)
29. Le Bristol (Paris)
30. Park Hyatt Kyoto (Kyoto)
31. La Réserve (Paris)
32. Gleneagles Hotel (Auchterarder)
33. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Rock (Antibes)
34. Cheval Blanc Paris (Paris)
35. Four Seasons Astir Palace (Athens)
36. Soneva Jani (Maldives)
37. The Newt (Bruton)
38. Amangalla (Galle)
39. Hoshinoya Tokyo (Tokyo)
40. Desa Potato Head (Seminyak)
41. Eden Rock (St. Barths)
42. The Siam (Bangkok)
43. Badrutt’s Palace (St. Moritz)
44. Atlantis The Royal (Dubai)
45. The Oberoi Amarvilas (Agra)
46. Nomad London (London)
47. The Savoy (London)
48. Equinox New York (New York City)
49. Six Senses Ibiza (Portinatx)
50. Hotel de Crillon (Paris)