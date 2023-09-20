The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023: Singapore’s Raffles and Capella hotels made it to the list

The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is the latest from the 50 Best rankings started by UK data and events company William Reed in 2002, the year it launched The Best Restaurants list. The hotel list is created from a voting panel called The Academy, which comprises 580 international experts within the hotel and travel industries, with a 50/50 gender balance. The panel is split into nine regions across the world, each led by an Academy Chair. At the point of voting, the members list the seven best hotels they have stayed in during the last 24 months in order of preference.

Asia swept 18 out of 50 spots, with Rosewood Hong Kong crowned Asia’s Best Hotel at No. 2, followed by Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No. 3), Hong Kong’s The Upper House (No. 4) and Aman Tokyo (No. 5).

Japan also scored with Hoshinoya Tokyo (No.39) and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No. 30) while India, Sri Lanka and Australia had a winner each with Agra’s Oberoi Amarvilas (No. 45), Galle’s Amangalla (No. 38) and Brisbane’s The Calile (No. 12) respectively.