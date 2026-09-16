They did it again: Rosewood Hong Kong holds onto its crown in The 50 Best Hotels 2026

As in previous years, Asia dominated the top five. Capella Bangkok climbed one place to No 2, while Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River took third. Atlantis The Royal in Dubai made a significant leap to fourth place, while Passalacqua on Lake Como — the inaugural No 1 in 2023 — rounded out the top five. The family-owned hotel continued its winning streak, taking home both The Best Hotel in Europe and The Best Boutique Hotel awards, the latter for the third consecutive year.

ASIA RISING

This year’s list spans 22 territories across six continents, but the lion’s share are located in two continents: Asia and Europe. Two other Bangkok properties made the cut — the legendary Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No 10) and brand new entry Aman Nai Lert (No 48). Meanwhile, Hong Kong has proven it is a global capital of hospitality with consistent top-notcher Upper House Hong Kong (No 8) remaining in the top 10 and The Peninsula Hong Kong (No 46) joining the ranks. “The past four years have been amazing for us. People know a lot more about the Upper House and how individual we are as a brand. Long may it continue,” said Simon McHendry, general manager of Upper House.

Similar to previous editions, Tokyo is one of the biggest winning cities with four hotels making waves: Aman Tokyo (No 11), Bulgari Tokyo (No 24), Patina Osaka (No 33) — also the recipient of the Nikka Best New Hotel Award — and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No 37). Singapore’s grande dame, Raffles Singapore, placed 17th this year and remains the Lion City’s only representative, although Capella Singapore broke into the extended list at 97th place. “It is a very competitive list and to have two Raffles in the top 50 and maintain our position is incredible,” said Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Raffles & Fairmont Hotels and Resort. “I’m super proud of our hotel teams. They deserve it and that award goes only to them — they’re the ones making it happen.”