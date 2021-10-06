World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Singapore’s Odette breaks into the top 10

The 2021 list was announced during a live ceremony that took place in Antwerp, Belgium. This year’s event saw restaurants from 26 countries across five continents place on the list.

Noma, the acclaimed tasting menu restaurant helmed by chef Rene Redzepi in Copenhagen, landed at the No 1 spot. It takes over from French restaurant Mirazur, which has now moved to the Best Of The Best category for previous No 1 winners.

Other restaurants in Asia that featured on the list include Hong Kong’s The Chairman at No 10. Although The Chairman was crowned No 1 in the Asia's 50 Best list, Odette has surpassed it on the World's 50 Best list.