World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025: Singapore’s Odette is No 25, Lima’s Maido takes top spot

Maido, a Nikkei restaurant in Lima, Peru has been named The World’s Best Restaurant 2025. French restaurant Odette is Singapore’s only representative in the top 50 at No 25.

The winners of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list were unveiled in a live ceremony on Jun 19, 8pm (SGT 2am) at Lingotto Fierre, an events venue in Turin, Italy. Restaurants from 22 territories across five continents, including 10 new entries, were represented on the list. Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain and Quintonil in Mexico City took second and third place respectively.

Odette remains Singapore’s only representative on the top 50 list since 2018. Modern Singapore restaurant Labyrinth and grill restaurant Burnt Ends are 97th and 93rd, respectively.

Maido, which was ranked No 5 last year, is helmed by chef-owner Mitsuhara "Micha" Tsumura, who was born and raised in Peru after his Japanese parents immigrated to the country. The 15-year-old restaurant blends Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients in a multi-course tasting menu that changes with the seasons.