World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025: Singapore’s Odette is No 25, Lima’s Maido takes top spot
Singapore’s Labyrinth and Burnt Ends also made it to the extended 51-100 list.
Maido, a Nikkei restaurant in Lima, Peru has been named The World’s Best Restaurant 2025. French restaurant Odette is Singapore’s only representative in the top 50 at No 25.
The winners of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list were unveiled in a live ceremony on Jun 19, 8pm (SGT 2am) at Lingotto Fierre, an events venue in Turin, Italy. Restaurants from 22 territories across five continents, including 10 new entries, were represented on the list. Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain and Quintonil in Mexico City took second and third place respectively.
Odette remains Singapore’s only representative on the top 50 list since 2018. Modern Singapore restaurant Labyrinth and grill restaurant Burnt Ends are 97th and 93rd, respectively.
Maido, which was ranked No 5 last year, is helmed by chef-owner Mitsuhara "Micha" Tsumura, who was born and raised in Peru after his Japanese parents immigrated to the country. The 15-year-old restaurant blends Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients in a multi-course tasting menu that changes with the seasons.
In an emotional thank-you speech, Tsumura paid tribute to his staff who have been with him since the restaurant opened, saying: “This is not only a dream of an award but a dream of making people happy through food and hospitality. Although we have our differences, I believe the gastronomic industry right now can be an example of what can be done in environmental and human sustainability through the power of food.”
The list has largely skewed towards the Americas and Europe continents but Asia has been rising. Establishments in lesser-known cities have also been appearing such as Vyn in Skillinge, Sweden, and Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler in Brunico, Italy.
Bangkok had the most impressive showing with six restaurants on the rankings including highest lister Gaggan (6th) and the Highest New Entry Award winner Potong (13th). The other restaurants were Sorn (17th), Suhring (22nd), Le Du (30th) and new entry Nusara (35th). Potong’s chef-owner Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij was also named World’s Best Female Chef 2025.
Other Asian restaurants on the list include Hong Kong’s Wing (11th) and The Chairman (19th), Seoul’s Mingles (29th), Tokyo’s Sezanne (7th), re-entry Narisawa (21st) and Florilege (36th) as well as Osaka’s La Cime (44th). Wing also picked up the Art of Hospitality Award.
Other special awards included Highest Climber, given to London’s Ikoyi (15th), which leapfrogged 27 spots from last year’s 42nd ranking. Italian chef-restaurateur Massimo Bottura and his partner Lara Gilmore received the Icon Award for their leadership in global gastronomy, culinary innovation and social impact. Besides running the art-filled guesthouse Casa Maria Luigia in Modena and Osteria Francescana, which was voted The World’s Best Restaurant in 2016 and 2018, they also champion sustainability and inclusion in initiatives like Food for Soul and the Tortellante Project.
Paris-based Maxime Frederic from hotel Cheval Blanc Paris won The World's Best Pastry Chef Award 2025 while The World's Best Sommelier Award 2025 was presented to Mohamed Benabdallah of Asador Etxebarri.
Celele in Colombia’s port city of Cartagena took home the Sustainable Restaurant Award and Albert Adria from Enigma in Barcelona received the Chefs' Choice Award 2025, the only peer-voted award on the list. The Champions of Change Award went to Mindy Woods, chef-owner of Karkalla On Country, a dining experience in Bundjalung Country in Australia that invites guests to connect with aboriginal culture and locally sourced, native ingredients.
Contemporary Egyptian restaurant Khufu’s in Cairo was named as One To Watch, given to an establishment most likely to break into the top 50 in the years to come.
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has been produced by UK media company William Reed since 2002. A total of 1,120 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets vote the winners, and the results are independently adjudicated by professional services consultancy Deloitte. Restaurants who have previously been named No 1, such as Copenhagen’s Geranium, Mirazur in Menton, France, and Barcelona’s Disfrutrar are inducted into the Best of the Best Hall of Fame and are not eligible to be voted on future lists.
THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025 LIST
*new entry, **re-entry
- Maido, Lima
- Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
- Quintonil, Mexico City
- DiverXO, Madrid
- Alchemist, Copenhagen
- Gaggan, Bangkok
- Sezanne, Tokyo
- Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
- Kjolle, Lima
- Don Julio, Buenos Aires
- Wing, Hong Kong
- Atomix, New York
- Potong, Bangkok*
- Plenitude, Paris
- Ikoyi, London
- Lido 84, Lake Garda
- Sorn, Bangkok
- Reale, Castel di Sangro
- The Chairman, Hong Kong
- Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico*
- Narisawa, Tokyo**
- Serene, Bangkok
- Borago, Santiago
- Elkano, Getaria
- Odette, Singapore
- Merito, Lima*
- Tresind Studio, Dubai
- Lasai, Rio de Janeiro*
- Mingles, Seoul
- Le Du, Bangkok
- Le Calandre, Rubano**
- Piazza Duomo, Alba
- Steirereck, Vienna
- Enigma, Barcelona*
- Nusara, Bangkok*
- Florilege, Tokyo
- Orfali Bros, Dubai**
- Frantzen, Stockholm
- Mayta, Lima
- Septime, Paris
- Kadeau, Copenhagen*
- Belcanto, Lisbon
- Uliassi, Senigallia
- La Cime, Osaka**
- Arpege, Paris
- Rosetta, Mexico City
- Vyn, Skillinge*
- Celele, Cartagena*
- Kol, London
- Restaurant Jan, Munich*