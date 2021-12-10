What’s next for Singapore bars after dominating the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021?

Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore is the Asian champ at No 9 (it held the same position in 2020). It also topped the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list revealed earlier this year.

The rest of the winners are: Manhattan at the Regent Singapore (No 15), Atlas at Parkview Square (No 16), No Sleep Club at Keong Saik Road (a new entrant at an astounding No 26), MO Bar in Mandarin Oriental, Singapore (No 36) and Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar (No 43).

There’s much to celebrate but the bars are not pausing the flows to do so. Plans for 2022 are already underfoot. While popular programming will remain to give customers a sense of familiarity, there are also new shakes and stirs to jazz things up.

Indra Kantono, co-founder of Jigger & Pony said: “Great cocktail bars are about more than simply serving great cocktails. If you look at the list of bars that made the list in Singapore, on top of the great drinks they serve, these bars also enrich human relationships while championing decency and inclusivity, especially now when the world slowly reopens, and we seek to reconnect in person.”