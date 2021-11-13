The world’s most expensive mushrooms, and what top Singapore chefs love about them

Their abundance and diversity make mushrooms some of the most widely loved ingredients in gastronomy today. They may not look like much, but anyone who has ever contemplated paying its weight in gold for a few grams of subterranean winter fungi can appreciate the fact that looks aren’t everything.

What’s more, while many look similar – buttons and baby portobellos for example – their unique aroma, texture and savoury flavour (mushrooms are a great source of glutamic acid) make a curated smattering of these edible spores some of the most coveted foods.

To be sure, though, that old saying about how Mother Nature does it better holds particularly true when it comes to defining the finest and most expensive examples. Not only are these mushrooms predominantly harvested in the wild, the most prized across a number of species are often the ones that are near-impossible to farm commercially.

That’s not to say we’ve not had success with a couple of obvious gems. According to AgriFutures Australia, the production of French black and Perigord truffle are on the rise Down Under. Conditions still need to be ideal, and maximum yields are only reached 12 to 15 years after the trees are first inoculated. The same, however, can’t be said about the wintertide gold that is Italy’s famously perfumed white truffle (tuber magnatum) from Piedmont.

Thankfully, especially where more meaty alternatives are concerned, there is enough of a diverse profusion of gourmet fungi to choose from – including a handful that grow remarkably well in select parts of Asia and Europe – that continue to delight gourmands and inspire today’s top chefs.