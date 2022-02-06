S$2,200 for dinner? 3 of the world’s most expensive dining experiences

They say money can’t buy happiness, but can it buy you a truly unforgettable dining experience? A new study by Merchant Cash Advance has uncovered some of the most expensive sensory dining experiences in the world.

Here’s a look at three unique restaurants with sky-high price tags.

THE FAT DUCK IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

Average price: US$525 (S$705) per person

British food wizard Heston Blumenthal brought his three-Michelin-starred restaurant The Fat Duck to Melbourne in 2015. The price tag? A whopping US$525 per person.

The menu took diners on a “journey of history, nostalgia, memory and emotion”, with dishes such as salmon lollies, snail porridge and “Sound of the Sea”, a sculptural plate of seafood, seafood, panko “sand” and an iPod (yes, an Ipod) tucked into the conch shell.

While enjoying the dish, diners listened to the sound of waves crashing and seagulls flying overhead, meant to evoke nostalgic seaside memories.