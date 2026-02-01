Where to eat and drink in Yogyakarta: A local’s guide to the city’s best-kept food spots

While Yogyakarta has long been known for heritage culture and traditional food like gudeg (slow-cooked jackfruit stew) and brongkos (meat and beans stew), the city has also cemented itself as a contemporary destination brimming with food, coffee, and dessert spots.

We tried and tested some of the distinctive names to help you plan the next getaway.

BAKERIES

While bakpia (the local equivalent to Singapore’s tau sar piah) has been Yogyakarta’s pastry staple since the 1940s, the well-loved flaky snack also signifies a cultural amalgamation. First made popular by Chinese immigrants in Central Java, the original mung bean and pork version was exchanged with sweet condiments to suit the local Muslim communities. Today, Jogja welcomes a slew of European-inspired bakeries with good quality bakes, cosy spaces, and affordable pricing.

Sena - Kopi and Patisserie was originally a seven-bedroom guest house owned by a French-Indonesian couple in Kasongan, just off the city centre. When the pandemic hit, they had to adapt to the dry spell of tourists. Long story short, a quality home bakery was born alongside the inn. Sena serves classic French patisseries, including madeleines, apple crumble, and quiches. All that can be savoured alongside a selection of local coffee in a traditional Limasan house, resembling a laid-back tea time session at a friend’s house.