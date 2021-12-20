Hong Kong’s iconic Yung Kee Restaurant emerges after a S$9 million renovation

Back in the days when flying internationally was as easy as getting on a bus, an overnight or weekend trip to Hong Kong was never complete without ticking off a few food boxes.

Crumbly, buttery egg tarts from Tai Cheong bakery were a must, as were bouncy fish balls in curry sauce, while for a fix of delicious Cantonese siu mei roasted meats, there could be only one: Yung Kee. Not only that, but their cutely-named “flying goose” option allowed you to take a whole bird home with you.

This true Hong Kong institution is proudly marking a major milestone in 2022 as it celebrates its 80th anniversary, but for painfully obvious reasons, it's only the city's permanent residents who have been able to enjoy their roast goose, char siu pork and more since the SAR's borders shut.

However, when the city does re-open to Singaporeans and others, diners are set for a serious treat as the Wellington Street favourite has undergone a S$9 million renovation project. Then again, reinvention has long been part of the Yung Kee story, reflecting Hong Kong's own growth in the process.