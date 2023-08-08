What it's like to dine at the new Singapore outpost of Zeniya, a kaiseki restaurant from Kanazawa, Japan

It feels like my meal at the newly minted Zeniya Singapore has peaked early. The mouthful of thickly diced maguro is voluptuous, the fish as fatty as chutoro, laid out on a crisp sheet of nori. At its base, sushi rice dressed with just enough vinegar to brighten its flavours without imparting sharpness. It’s the best rice bowl I’ve had in a long time.

Happily, more good things follow. Most unexpectedly, kuchiko or the ovaries of sea cucumber, a rare delicacy harvested from Noto Peninsular sited 90 minutes away from Kanazawa where Zeniya’s mothership resides. The two-Michelin-starred restaurant in the capital of Ishikawa prefecture owes much of its global reputation to chef Shinichiro Takagi whose courtly charm and fluent English have endeared Zeniya to an international audience.

"I only use semi-dried kuchiko rather than dried kuchiko because the texture is much better,” said Takagi as he presents the saucer of deep-fried sea cucumber ovaries sheathed in crisp tempura batter. “I hope you enjoy,” he smiled, a playful twinkle in his eyes suggesting that while polite and genial, he might be nudged into more spirited conversation.