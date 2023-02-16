SPECIAL FEATURE

Colourful Clarity

A veritable riot of colour, the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon SAXEM is an eyeful, with the technical chops to match

It isn’t an everyday occurrence that a new timepiece’s claim to fame is an unprecedented colourway. Hublot’s Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon SAXEM, however, offers exactly that. With a transparent neon yellow case made from its proprietary SAXEM material, it represents a first for the brand, as well as the luxury watch industry at large. We get into the big questions behind this achievement in a separate story devoted to the manufacture’s work with materials and its new neon yellow SAXEM. But beyond those topics, there’s much to discuss here about the timepiece itself, from its overall design to what’s happening underneath its hood.

The major highlight of the novelty is, of course, its usage of the newly-developed neon yellow SAXEM. The choice to use it in the Big Bang case is especially apt, not least because Hublot debuted the first iteration of SAXEM — in emerald green — with another model from the line, specifically the Big Bang MP-11.



The Big Bang’s distinct five-part case comprises 70 components, which makes it inherently suited to experimentation, as well as the mixing of different materials in various combinations. Note the titanium H-shaped screws and crown in the new watch, and how they complement the neon yellow SAXEM case with touches of metallic details. At 44mm in diameter and 14.4mm thick, the watch case is aggressively sized and well-matched to its attention-grabbing hue. It is, simply put, perfect for collectors who want to make a statement without saying a word

The HUB6035 calibre beating inside the timepiece matches this confidence with suitable aplomb through details including a tourbillon at 6 o’clock, automatic winding via a micro rotor at 12 o’clock, and a longish weekend-proof 72-hour power reserve. Developed entirely in-house by the Hublot manufacture in Nyon, the calibre is further distinguished by extensive skeletonisation and the use of sapphire for select parts, including the bridges. These details, together with the sapphire dial, make the tourbillon appear to float freely. The airy look is matched by the applied Arabic numerals that also appear to levitate — especially so for the ‘8’. Such a view will be familiar to aficionados who have seen the Big Bang in “regular” sapphire, but the effect of the neon yellow tint further accentuates the effect of this aesthetic.