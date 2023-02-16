Neon Genesis

Hublot stands out with a unique approach to watchmaking that sees the brand making an art of material science. The next chapter in this story is the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon SAXEM, which debuts a new material — SAXEM in neon yellow — that’s previously unseen in the industry at large. This is, by the way, just one of many innovative materials that are proprietary to the brand.

To understand the significance of the new watch, one must first delve into what SAXEM (Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral, a proprietary blend of materials developed by Hublot) is, and how Hublot has made the journey to reach its enviable level of expertise in material development since 1980.