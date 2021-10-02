Retro vision: Why are 1970s designs making a comeback?

That balance between offering thrilling, bold new designs while not sacrificing comfort sums up the spirit of the 70s. And it goes a long way to explaining why we’ve become so infatuated with it now. As our homes have become the place where we live out every aspect of our lives – from work to play to rest – it’s understandable that we’d want these spaces to become more exciting but also cosy.

“The 70s was comforting, it was comfortable and it was very human. I think as we are spending so much time at home right now, we are all looking for this in our home spaces,” said Australian designer Sarah Ellison, whose modern yet warm and beachy designs have garnered a loyal following. “We are coming off the back of the Scandinavian minimalism trend so this is the antithesis to that.”

Born in the 1970s, Ellison grew up with a lot of the materials, textures and shapes that have found their way into her most recent collections. A series of brass and rattan tables are freshened up with generous proportions and modern silhouettes; a velvet modular sofa is modernised with cushy, exaggerated curves. The effect is simultaneously relaxed and glamorous.

Social media-friendly shapes may have pushed 70s design to the front of our consciousness. But it’s the time spent at home over the past 18 months – and how well-suited 1970s’ designs are for the way we live now – that has encouraged a thorough reassessment of what that period has to offer. “There is good and bad to come out of every decade,” said the American designer Jonathan Adler, who admits to being a brass evangelist himself. “It’s all about picking out the good and repurposing it for the present.”