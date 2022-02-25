From faded denim and Crocs to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, Y2K trends are back

Fashion has taken a turn down memory lane, with some of the biggest styles from the 2000s such as faded denim, graphic tees and – dare we say it? – crocs re-entering the mainstream and taking over our social media feeds.

While trends come and go, the fashion industry's obsession with the past is hardly new. In fact it is commonly accepted that fashion is cyclical and that trends often return every 20 years or so – reincarnated but also reinterpreted.

As we march further into the 2020s, it is likely that the nostalgic movement will continue to burgeon with Gen X and early-Millennial designers diving further into the archives to reimagine more than just the cropped tops, faded denim-on-denim and monogrammed designer shoulder purses popularised by celebrities of that era. It was arguably the last decade in recent memory to be unabashedly hedonistic and also distinctive.