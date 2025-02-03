2025 Grammy Awards: Who wore what on the red carpet

The biggest night for music’s greatest stars, this year’s Grammys red carpet looks were nothing short of glitz and glamour. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive time, the 67th annual Grammy Awards returned to the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on Feb 2. This marked the first major awards show after the devastating Los Angeles fires in January.

This year, Beyonce led with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with 7 each, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift with 6 each. With such a tight race among the stars, the excitement on the awards stage was matched on the carpet with the artists’ show-stopping looks.

From Chappell Roan’s bold billowing tulle gown to Jaden Smith’s ‘castle on a head’, here are some of the night’s most stunning red carpet moments: