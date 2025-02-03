Logo
2025 Grammy Awards: Who wore what on the red carpet
The celebrities are holding nothing back.

Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Charis Gan
03 Feb 2025 02:19PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2025 03:09PM)
The biggest night for music’s greatest stars, this year’s Grammys red carpet looks were nothing short of glitz and glamour. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive time, the 67th annual Grammy Awards returned to the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on Feb 2. This marked the first major awards show after the devastating Los Angeles fires in January.

This year, Beyonce led with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with 7 each, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift with 6 each. With such a tight race among the stars, the excitement on the awards stage was matched on the carpet with the artists’ show-stopping looks. 

From Chappell Roan’s bold billowing tulle gown to Jaden Smith’s ‘castle on a head’, here are some of the night’s most stunning red carpet moments:

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2003 couture. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga in Samuel Lewis. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in custom Vivienne Westwood dress. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP)

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter in custom JW Anderson. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan in Prada. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP)

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams in custom Chanel. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP)

Charli XCX

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier couture. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish in Prada. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP)

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP)

Benson Boone

Benson Boone in custom Dolce & Gabbana. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP)
Source: CNA/bt

