5 Asian designers reshaping fashion now

Gaurav Gupta’s breakout moment ‒ his debut Paris couture show last January, by invitation from the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture (couture’s gatekeeper since 1868) ‒ has been two decades in the making; he opened his atelier two decades ago in New Delhi, India.

Gupta’s glacial climb started with daydreams and childhood doodles, an artist born into an affluent family in the business of steel, not silk. His creative instincts led him to National Institute of Fashion Technology in India in 1997 and then to Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London, where he graduated in 2003. Gupta returned to India and launched his namesake brand in 2004. Showing at India Fashion Week gained him a reputation as an innovative couturier of stunning occasional gowns and wedding dresses. Gupta is credited with inventing the sari-gown, which is a mix of sari and a Western gown.

The Look

Gupta, inspired by the concepts of Eastern mysticism and in marrying maths abstractions to the ancient spiritual traditions of India, has come up with a wholly original vision of floating whorls and levitating layers. Picture a glittering goddess gown which is a celebration of dark and light, of yin and yang, or a pleated hooded cape that looks like an iridescent cloud.