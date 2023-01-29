7 amazing French fragrance houses you probably never heard of

The glass flacons look otherworldly and the labels bear designs that look antique enough to be displayed in the Louvre. It has names like Relique d’Amour and L’Eau de Madame – take a single spritz and you’d be whisked to an era when perfumes were a luxurious necessity among the nobility. This was a time of gilded halls, gleaming chandeliers, powdered wigs and when the male ruling class trotted around in heels.



Such is the history that a small number of French fragrance houses command, many of which boast being suppliers to pre-guillotine French royalty. These brands are still producing the same scents for centuries and have very little presence outside of France. Relique d’Amour for instance is from Oriza Legrand, a maison founded in 1702 while L’Eau de Madame is produced by Féret Parfumeur, founded in 1885.

That these independent perfume houses have survived through world wars, massive political and societal upheaval while fending off an infinitely growing list of competitors is testament to its quality, and discreet popularity.



Here, we spotlight seven of France’s oldest perfume brands that will give you a whiff of history.