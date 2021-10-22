Vicki Zhao, James Dyson: 8 celebs and billionaires who own Singapore properties

1. Benz Hui - S$4m Yishun bungalow

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui owns a 4,000 square foot, six-room terrace house in Yishun with a swimming pool, which he reportedly purchased and renovated for S$4 million. His family travels to Singapore at least once a month. Benz, who is already a Singapore Permanent Resident, intends to retire in Singapore when the time is ripe.

Owing to its rather ghetto reputation, property prices in Yishun are generally quite affordable. Landed houses in Yishun typically cost a bare minimum of S$450 psf, and a 4,000 square foot home such as Benz’s would probably be priced at S$2 million or more.

As shared in another article on famous Singaporeans and their homes, our president Halimah Yacob also lives in Yishun. Instead of a landed home, however, she lives in a spacious jumbo flat.

2. Eduardo Saverin – The Orchard Residences condo

You probably recognise this name from the movie The Social Network: In 2009, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin renounced his US citizenship and moved to Singapore, seemingly in a bid to lower his tax bill. He now lives at Orchard Residences, which is the tower positioned right above ION Orchard, where many other celebrities own units.

Units at Orchard Residences typically cost anywhere between S$5,750,000 and S$11,000,000. Eduardo’s is a 5,000 square foot penthouse unit, for which he could have paid at least S$20 million.

3. Jackie Chan – The Orchard Residences condo

Another celebrity who owns a unit at Orchard Residences is kung-fu star Jackie Chan. The Singapore Permanent Resident owns multiple properties in Singapore and is said to have added an apartment at Orchard Residences to his real estate portfolio, though not much is known about his unit.

Other Singapore residential properties purchased by the Hong Kong actor include units at Centennia Suites, Grangeford Apartments and OUE Twin Peaks.

4. Jet Li – S$19.8m bungalow at Binjai Park, Bukit Timah

Located off Bukit Timah Road on the elite school belt is Jet Li’s Good Class Bungalow at Binjai Park, which he purchased in 2009 for S$19.8 million. The freehold house measures 22,723 square feet. Jet Li himself is rumoured to have become a Singapore citizen.

The sale price of landed houses at Binjai Park can be anywhere from S$1.63 million to S$38 million, with Good Class Bungalows typically costing anywhere from S$18 million to S$38 million.

5. Emmanuel Stroobant – S$3.5m landed house along Sixth Ave

Celebrity chef Emmanuel Stroobant, who helms Michelin-starred restaurant Saint Pierre and heads a company that runs several other restaurants, lives in a 7,000 square foot Sixth Avenue house with a land size of 4,000 square feet and a swimming pool. He reportedly purchased the house for S$3.5 million and lives there with his wife, two daughters and two cats.

Landed houses on the exclusive Sixth Avenue stretch connecting Bukit Timah Road to Holland Road tend to cost upwards of S$3 million or S$1,000 psf.

6. Zhang Yong – S$27m Good Class Bungalow at Gallop Road

Zhang Yong, owner of the HaiDiLao chain of hotpot restaurants, is now a Singapore citizen and one of the Republic’s richest men. In 2016, he purchased a Good Class Bungalow measuring 15,884.29 square feet on Gallop Road for S$27 million. Gallop Road is located right next door to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and connects to Tyersall Avenue, which runs through the Botanic Gardens to the Tanglin and Orchard area.

Property in the area around Gallop Road usually costs S$1,450 psf and upwards, with landed houses in the area costing typically costing anywhere from S$7.5 million to S$40 million.

7. Zhao Wei and husband Huang Youlong – S$28m penthouse at Ardmore Park

Chinese actress Zhao Wei and her billionaire husband, Huang Youlong, recently bought a S$27.65 million freehold penthouse on the 29th floor at Ardmore Park. Both Zhao Wei and her husband are Permanent Residents who live in Singapore with their two daughters.

Units at Ardmore Park are typically priced between S$8.8 million and S$18.5 million thanks to the condo’s prime location in the Tanglin area.

8. James Dyson – S$73.8m super penthouse at Wallich Residence

James Dyson, founder of Dyson, the company best known in Singapore for its fans and vacuum cleaners, has moved his company’s headquarters to Singapore, so it comes as no surprise that he has bought a home here, too. And what a home it is. Dyson owns Singapore’s most expensive penthouse, which he paid $73.8 million for.

The three-storey Wallich Residence penthouse measures an enormous 21,108 square feet and has two kitchens, a dining room, a living room, an entertainment room and a utility room in addition to five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and two walk-in closets. It is also equipped with a private pool, cabana, jacuzzi room, wine cellar and bar facilities. As if that’s not enough, a dedicated butler is on stand-by 24/7.

Units at Wallich Residence in the Tanjong Pagar area typically cost from S$2,208,000 to S$19,203,800, which is a price befitting Singapore’s tallest building.

