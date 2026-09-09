Forget champagne: How AI millionaires are rewriting the rules of luxury

The new AI multimillionaires and billionaires prioritise exclusive features and are willing to change vehicles after as little as six months to secure the latest models.

Lamborghini has been particularly successful in attracting the younger generation of AI entrepreneurs, according to brokers, with its Urus sport utility vehicle, which can be hyper-personalised with a choice of more than 150 colours. Beyond the customisation options offered by the carmaker, younger buyers can add aerodynamics and carbon-fibre kits to their Lamborghinis to change the look of the body, perfect for posting on social media.

“This kind of car, at the end of the day, is like a toy. It’s a way to express the personality of a customer,” said Stefano Cossalter, Urus product line director at Lamborghini.

Ferrari, according to people close to the company, has received positive feedback from customers in Silicon Valley for the Luce, its first electric vehicle, which drew a backlash from some traditional fans for its polarising design. Benedetto Vigna, the Italian luxury group’s chief executive, has defended it, stressing the importance of widening the brand’s appeal. On the day of the EV’s launch, he pointed to interest he’d received from a technology entrepreneur in San Francisco.

“It’s for sure a good opportunity for us,” Vigna said when asked about the AI-related new wealth creation. “Whenever you have a new flush of money in the market . . . Ferrari is a good source.”

Porsche’s chief executive Michael Leiters also said new customer groups were emerging from the AI boom. “Naturally, we are making every effort to reach these customers and win them over to the Porsche brand,” he added.

EMJ Exclusive, which provides a range of services to wealthy individuals, recently bought a low-mileage Rolls-Royce Cullinan for an LA-based AI entrepreneur in his twenties who had asked for a “one of a kind” vehicle. The company customised the vehicle extensively, including by changing its signature black exterior and interior to a bespoke bright blue and orange.

“I think the thing individuals of AI wealth care about is exclusivity,” said EMJ Exclusive founder Ed Somner Bogard. “Our client is never going to drive somewhere with his Rolls-Royce and someone has the same car.”