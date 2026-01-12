16 animal-inspired luxury watches from Cartier, Hermes, Patek Philippe and more

Hermes brings whimsy and exquisite artisanship together in the new Arceau Jour de Casting watches, three extraordinary metiers d’art creations – artisanal dial crafts such as marquetry, enamel and engraving – that transform the beloved Arceau model into a charming canine portrait gallery.

Each pup comes to life through a different artisanal discipline. Executed in meticulous wood marquetry, Orson, the black-and-white pup, is assembled from eight species of wood, with painted details that create depth and expression. Amy, with her colourful spectacles, is rendered through deft hand-engraving and miniature painting, with her vibrant palette built up through successive firings. Meanwhile, Taco dazzles in miniature and cloisonne enamel, where gold wires outline his features and multiple enamel layers give his laughing expression remarkable dimension.