Apple debuts first foldable iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and more at Apple Event 2026
The rumours were true – Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone market, while also unveiling Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5 and updates to its flagship iPhone line-up.
It’s been on everyone’s lips for the past year, and now it’s finally here. The iPhone Duo, Apple’s first foldable smartphone, has been unveiled – and it’s arguably the biggest iPhone shake-up since the iPhone X debuted in 2017. It wasn’t the only star of Apple Event 2026 though. This year’s tagline was, after all, “Surprise and shine”, and the tech giant also delivered new iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5.
A foldable iPhone has been one of the most discussed Apple products in recent years, especially after rivals like Samsung and Google have already launched various evolutions of their own. Apple, however, is not usually one to rush new technologies, and the iPhone Duo takes cues from the larger-screen versatility of its iPad line to create a smartphone that's equal parts chic and versatile. Only time will tell, however, whether the Cupertino-based tech firm has cracked the code on its first try.
Now led by new CEO John Ternus – who succeeded Tim Cook on Sep 1 – Apple is entering a new era. Ternus, a longtime hardware engineer at the company, made his first keynote appearance as CEO at 1am, Singapore time, on Thursday to introduce the new products. Here’s a quick look at the biggest launches from Apple Event 2026.
iPhone Duo
The iPhone Duo marks Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone category, and it's definitely its biggest iPhone redesign in years. The passport-sized device opens horizontally to reveal a 7.6-inch inner display, while a 5.4-inch outer screen offers a conventional smartphone experience when folded. Unlike its rivals' iterations, the iPhone Duo clearly eschews conventional design, instead choosing to take inspiration from its tablets to create a more versatile experience for users.
Powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, the device is built for versatility, enabling split-screen multitasking and – for the first time on an iPhone – Apple Pencil support. Despite essentially combining the utility of two smartphones into one, the foldable phone is reported to be thin enough to fit into pockets comfortably, and is the thinnest iPhone yet when opened.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro models
The foldable model might’ve been the main star of the Apple Event 2026, but those who still prefer their smartphones in a singular plane will appreciate the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Besides exterior updates (expect a new colourway called Burgundy), the phones are powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip. Predictably, it’s faster and more powerful than before, with upgrades that include a new new 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU and Dual 16-core Neural Engine that doubles AI processing power over the A19 Pro.
Other highlights that will undoubtedly make daily life easier include an improved battery life (its longest ever at up to 45 hours on the iPhone 18 Pro Max), as well as its most advanced camera ever with variable aperture.
AirPods 5
The new AirPods 5 mark the next evolution of Apple’s wireless open-ear earbuds, with the new generation bringing better sound, performance and health-tracking capabilities. Audiophiles can expect richer, more detailed aural experiences across a wider range of ear geometries, alongside Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is now 50 per cent better than the previous generation AirPods. Other features such as Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio (which switches between ANC and Transparency Mode automatically based on your environment), and Live Translation are also available. Those constantly on the go will appreciate the wireless earbuds’ longer battery life too.
Apple Watch Series 12
The latest update to Apple’s mainstream smartwatch line focuses on performance, health, and personalisation. Powered by a new S11 chip, it's designed to deliver faster performance and improved efficiency, while new watchOS 27 features bring smarter fitness and health tracking to the wrist. On the health front, users can expect more frequent heart rate tracking (every five seconds), as well as a new Readiness feature, which analyses factors including activity, sleep and vital signs to give users an indication of how ready they are for the day ahead.
The ceramic case also returns after a seven-year hiatus as a sleeker alternative to the traditional aluminium options.