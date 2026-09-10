Apple debuts first foldable iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and more at Apple Event 2026

It’s been on everyone’s lips for the past year, and now it’s finally here. The iPhone Duo, Apple’s first foldable smartphone, has been unveiled – and it’s arguably the biggest iPhone shake-up since the iPhone X debuted in 2017. It wasn’t the only star of Apple Event 2026 though. This year’s tagline was, after all, “Surprise and shine”, and the tech giant also delivered new iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5.

A foldable iPhone has been one of the most discussed Apple products in recent years, especially after rivals like Samsung and Google have already launched various evolutions of their own. Apple, however, is not usually one to rush new technologies, and the iPhone Duo takes cues from the larger-screen versatility of its iPad line to create a smartphone that's equal parts chic and versatile. Only time will tell, however, whether the Cupertino-based tech firm has cracked the code on its first try.

Now led by new CEO John Ternus – who succeeded Tim Cook on Sep 1 – Apple is entering a new era. Ternus, a longtime hardware engineer at the company, made his first keynote appearance as CEO at 1am, Singapore time, on Thursday to introduce the new products. Here’s a quick look at the biggest launches from Apple Event 2026.

iPhone Duo