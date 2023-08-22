Are pricey T-shirts worth the premium?

Berkeley is right about the underarms, though, which is why I no longer buy white T-shirts. Another challenge presented by T-shirts — especially if you live somewhere like New York, where it is too hot to even consider a second layer for at least three months of the year — is that they can look informal and even messy when worn without a jacket.

Usually that comes down to fit. Jennifer Aniston tailors her T-shirts, which is why (alongside Pilates and winning the genetic lottery) she always looks so good in paparazzi photos. Inspired, I took a few high-street tees to a tailor a few years ago and was amazed how much better — and really, more expensive — they looked after the tailor had taken in the waist.

Another trick is to step up your accessories. More is more here: Layered necklaces, stacks of bangles, multiple rings. But if that’s not your style, a slightly dressier bracelet or pair of earrings will help. I tend to pair tees with silver hoops from Los Angeles jeweller Sophie Buhai, which are a bit more substantial than the hoops I normally wear (US$250, about S$340, sophiebuhai.com), or a pair of large pearl earrings from Phoebe Philo-era Celine (Dinny Hall does a similar style, £250, libertylondon.com).

Alternatively, seek out shirts that have a strong design element — an asymmetric cut, say, or a special detail such as a knit neckline. Proenza Schouler’s oversized red T-shirt, with its defined collar and decorative seams, has been in my shopping cart for months (£330, net-a-porter.com).

Or, you could do what I do, which is to leave a linen blazer on the back of your desk chair should you suddenly need to sharpen up.

Lauren Indvik © 2023 The Financial Times