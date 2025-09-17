The battle for Armani: Who will take over the designer’s empire?

Giorgio Armani repeatedly vowed he would never sell his eponymous Italian fashion empire to a French conglomerate, and in 2016 the designer even went as far as establishing a foundation to shield it from break-ups or takeovers.

Yet in advance of his passing this month, aged 91, Armani’s resistance had melted away.

In his will, drafted in March and published on Friday (Sep 12), Armani tasked the Giorgio Armani Foundation with selling a stake in the company he started in Milan 50 years ago.

Many in the Italian fashion industry were shocked to learn that two of his three preferred suitors — LVMH, L’Oreal and EssilorLuxottica — are French and that Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who controls LVMH, had the opportunity to pounce on a coveted Italian asset.

Armani’s will has fired the starting gun on a potentially extraordinary battle to buy into a fashion institution, which analysts estimate could be worth at least €7 billion (US$8.3 billion; S$10.6 billion).

Getting hold of a piece of Armani — one of the world’s largest privately owned luxury groups — has long been regarded as a major prize in an industry with a limited number of viable targets.

Friday’s announcement was met with effusive responses from Armani’s anointed suitors.

Cosmetics giant L’Oreal, which has produced Armani’s popular beauty line for almost 40 years, said it was “touched and honoured” to be considered. Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica, the Milan-based eyewear group which plans to move its global headquarters to Paris, said it was “proud” to be named and would carefully consider the opportunity.

Yet insiders at both companies cautioned that despite those warm words they were unlikely to attempt to buy Armani outright.