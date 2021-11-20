Asian property hunters are pushing up real estate prices in the UK

The number of homes in England and Wales owned by overseas buyers has almost tripled in the last decade as residents from tax havens and Asia flooded into the UK housing market, fuelling concerns that wealthy offshore investors are pricing out locals.

Overseas ownership of property is a contentious and murky issue. There is limited official data on the subject but an analysis by the Centre for Public Data (CFPD), a non-profit organisation, showed the increasing presence of overseas buyers in the UK market.

The analysis will do little to ease concerns that foreign buyers are a factor in pushing up prices. UK house prices have risen from an average of £167,500 (S$306,700) at the start of 2010 to £264,000 in August of this year, according to official data.

Close to 250,000 residential properties in England and Wales are registered to individuals based overseas, amounting to roughly one per cent of total housing stock, up from less than 88,000 homes in 2010, according to CFPD, which used freedom of information requests to HM Land Registry to collate the analysis.