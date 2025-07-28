Why the Aston Martin DBX707 stands out: A symphony of sensation
A British icon of luxury and performance.
It is not every day you get to glide into a car showroom with the distinct intention of test-driving a meticulously crafted SUV. Yet, that’s precisely the privilege I indulged in, immersing myself in the charm of Aston Martin.
What transpires when the minds at Aston Martin decide to create something not just magnificent, but absurdly magnificent? The answer is the DBX707. This isn’t merely an SUV; it’s a roaring, elegant declaration that luxury and unbridled performance can coexist in glorious harmony. Aston Martin – the very name conjures images of royalty, rock stars, and the subtle, dangerous charm of secret agents. Yes, James Bond, we are absolutely looking at you.
My test route was carefully planned: Departure from Aston Martin’s sleek Leng Kee showroom, onto the Ayer-Rajah Expressway, looping back at Pioneer Road, with an winding detour to Telok Blangah Hill Park during Singapore’s notorious morning peak hour. This wasn’t just going to be a drive; it was going to be an experience.
THE SUPERCAR OF SUVS: POWER THAT WHISPERS AND ROARS
The DBX707 transcends the well-trodden “SUV as supercar” narrative. This is Aston Martin’s singular, definitive statement in the SUV segment – a testament to unwavering focus and uncompromising ambition.
Beneath the muscular bonnet lies a 707PS (697 horsepower) Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, mated to a nine-speed wet clutch gearbox. The translation? It is, unequivocally, very powerful. This engineered might launches you from standstill to 100 km/h in a breathtaking 3.1 seconds – a figure sitting comfortably alongside elite supercars. Top speed? A mind-boggling 310 km/h. If James Bond ever needed to transport his family (or a very important, very large gadget), this would unquestionably be his chariot of choice.
CLASS MEETS CRAFT: A SANCTUARY OF SENSORY INDULGENCE
The interior reveals where true luxury lies. Aston Martin has painstakingly redesigned the cabin, drawing inspiration from their revered DB12 and Vantage models, resulting in overwhelming elegance.
The door extends smoothly, almost anticipating your touch. Slide into the seat, and supple leather moulds instantly to your form. The redesigned steering wheel’s contours are perfectly sculpted. Shut the door – not a clang, but a deep, resonant thunk followed by profound silence. The double-glazed windows create a serene cocoon, while the back row comfortably accommodates three adults.
Inhale deeply. The air carries the rich, sophisticated scent of premium leather and polished metal – pure luxe enveloping you immediately. Every inch exudes meticulous craftsmanship, with exquisite, stitched leather patterns adorning virtually every surface.
Aston Martin offers three interior trim specifications: “Inspire Comfort” with intricate matrix embroidery and soft quilting; “Inspire Sport” with sharp, dynamic vector details; and “Accelerate” embracing the raw tactile thrill of Alcantara. For ultimate customisation, there’s the exclusive “Q by Aston Martin” bespoke service.
CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE: A DANCE WITH THE ROAD
Press the start button. A deep, resonant growl, acoustically tuned by Aston Martin, purrs to life. You have two modes for this auditory symphony: The softer engine growl for cruising, or the full-throated, exhilarating crackle-and-pop that will ignite any petrolhead’s passion.
The new drive console feels solid and intuitive, with physical buttons providing satisfying feedback. Aston Martin has meticulously fine-tuned the electronic dampers and air springs, resulting in significantly improved body control and remarkable dynamic precision. The DBX707 handles with astonishing agility of a sports car while offering all the comfort expected of a premium SUV. Sceptics who dismiss SUVs as inherently incapable of delivering a truly thrilling drive might want to fundamentally reconsider their stance after experiencing this. It’s even track-ready, if that specific brand of adrenaline tickles your fancy. It is, after all, proudly the Official FIA Medical Car of Formula 1.
Navigating morning rush hour traffic, the temptation to exceed speed limits was constant, but the car remained poised. The double-glazed windows effectively shut out road noise, leaving the magnificent 800-watt, 14-speaker stereo to churn out favourite tunes. Audiophiles can upgrade to a formidable 1,600-watt Bowers & Wilkins system.
Merging onto the AYE, unleashing different driving modes revealed the car’s personalities. Normal mode was engaging, but Sport mode sent exhilaration coursing through me. Then Sports+ mode – all bets are off. The transformation is immediate and profound. The SUV tackles roads with predatory aplomb, and you’re no longer just driving; you’re exquisitely connected to power and speed.
The DBX707’s most remarkable aspect is its seamless ability to combine profound comfort with exhilarating dynamism, rivalling the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT or Lamborghini Urus Performante. When cornering, rear-wheel steering engages with magical subtlety, effectively shortening the wheelbase for enhanced agility. Active anti-roll bars create unwavering stability that utterly belies the car’s substantial size. With a finely calibrated steering ratio of 14.4:1, you have turn-in precision reminiscent of a purebred sports car.
The massive carbon ceramic brakes (420mm front, 390mm rear) ensure formidable power is precisely tempered with impeccable stopping ability. The generous 85-litre petrol tank provides over 400 km of mixed driving.
At 5m long and 2m wide, the DBX707’s comprehensive 360-degree camera system and elevated seating position make parking effortless, even in tight spots.
INFOTAINMENT FIT FOR TECHIES: A DIGITAL COCKPIT OF INTUITION
The DBX707 features an all-new, in-house developed infotainment system – bespoke, because nothing off-the-shelf could suffice. Wireless Apple CarPlay (with Apple CarPlay Ultra rolling out soon) and Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone integration. Multiple USB-C connections and full online connectivity keep you connected.
The capacitive screens boast single- and multi-finger gesture control that feels like slicing through silk. The driver’s 12.3-inch instrument cluster provides essential information at a glance, while the central 10.25-inch infotainment screen integrates flawlessly into the dashboard’s sweeping lines.
EXTERIOR ELEGANCE: A STATEMENT BEFORE A SINGLE DOOR OPENS
Five exquisite new paint colours are available. Singapore stock includes vibrant Cosmopolitan Yellow, crisp Neutron White, and stunning Apex Grey. Wheels come in commanding 22-inch or imposing 23-inch sizes with sophisticated finishes from Satin Black to warm Copper Bronze.
The presenting door handles glide elegantly outward when unlocked – a choreographed welcome. Flush glass swivel-head mirrors enhance aerodynamics while integrating cameras for 3D parking functionality. Even the key fob features a crystal front panel, delivering immediate wow factor.
WHAT DOES ‘BRITISH’ MEAN? A SOULFUL CONNECTION
Being ‘British’ in Aston Martin’s context transcends geography – it’s about heritage, refinement, and unwavering dedication to doing things properly with unparalleled artistry. Aston Martin represents the perfect balance between raw power and inherent elegance, honouring legacy while embracing innovation.
“Customers ranging from their late 30s to early 70s are actively purchasing this car,” noted Ian Grant, general manager of Aston Martin Singapore. “It attracts a wide age group, offering boot space and versatility for families, alongside sporty thrills for excitement seekers.”
The DBX707 embodies magnetic charisma appealing to Hollywood icons, athletes, and royalty. Owning one isn’t solely about the drive; it’s about the statement it makes, the lifestyle it signifies, and yes, the undeniable envy it inspires.
A WORTHY ADDITION TO YOUR GARAGE: MORE THAN JUST A CAR
If you’ve been seeking the perfect blend of uncompromising luxury, captivating style, and exhilarating performance, the Aston Martin DBX707 might be your answer. This is not merely a car; it’s a joyful experience that caters to your every whim while ensuring you look absolutely magnificent doing it.
After all, life’s simply too short for boring cars, isn’t it?