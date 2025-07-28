Why the Aston Martin DBX707 stands out: A symphony of sensation

Press the start button. A deep, resonant growl, acoustically tuned by Aston Martin, purrs to life. You have two modes for this auditory symphony: The softer engine growl for cruising, or the full-throated, exhilarating crackle-and-pop that will ignite any petrolhead’s passion.

The new drive console feels solid and intuitive, with physical buttons providing satisfying feedback. Aston Martin has meticulously fine-tuned the electronic dampers and air springs, resulting in significantly improved body control and remarkable dynamic precision. The DBX707 handles with astonishing agility of a sports car while offering all the comfort expected of a premium SUV. Sceptics who dismiss SUVs as inherently incapable of delivering a truly thrilling drive might want to fundamentally reconsider their stance after experiencing this. It’s even track-ready, if that specific brand of adrenaline tickles your fancy. It is, after all, proudly the Official FIA Medical Car of Formula 1.

Navigating morning rush hour traffic, the temptation to exceed speed limits was constant, but the car remained poised. The double-glazed windows effectively shut out road noise, leaving the magnificent 800-watt, 14-speaker stereo to churn out favourite tunes. Audiophiles can upgrade to a formidable 1,600-watt Bowers & Wilkins system.

Merging onto the AYE, unleashing different driving modes revealed the car’s personalities. Normal mode was engaging, but Sport mode sent exhilaration coursing through me. Then Sports+ mode – all bets are off. The transformation is immediate and profound. The SUV tackles roads with predatory aplomb, and you’re no longer just driving; you’re exquisitely connected to power and speed.

The DBX707’s most remarkable aspect is its seamless ability to combine profound comfort with exhilarating dynamism, rivalling the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT or Lamborghini Urus Performante. When cornering, rear-wheel steering engages with magical subtlety, effectively shortening the wheelbase for enhanced agility. Active anti-roll bars create unwavering stability that utterly belies the car’s substantial size. With a finely calibrated steering ratio of 14.4:1, you have turn-in precision reminiscent of a purebred sports car.

The massive carbon ceramic brakes (420mm front, 390mm rear) ensure formidable power is precisely tempered with impeccable stopping ability. The generous 85-litre petrol tank provides over 400 km of mixed driving.

At 5m long and 2m wide, the DBX707’s comprehensive 360-degree camera system and elevated seating position make parking effortless, even in tight spots.

INFOTAINMENT FIT FOR TECHIES: A DIGITAL COCKPIT OF INTUITION

The DBX707 features an all-new, in-house developed infotainment system – bespoke, because nothing off-the-shelf could suffice. Wireless Apple CarPlay (with Apple CarPlay Ultra rolling out soon) and Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone integration. Multiple USB-C connections and full online connectivity keep you connected.

The capacitive screens boast single- and multi-finger gesture control that feels like slicing through silk. The driver’s 12.3-inch instrument cluster provides essential information at a glance, while the central 10.25-inch infotainment screen integrates flawlessly into the dashboard’s sweeping lines.