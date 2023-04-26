From snow to heat, we put Aston Martin’s DBX707 through punishing paces in Japan and Singapore

Other cool cars of note to lookout for include a beautiful mint green Cisitalia 202C taking pride of place among a collection of dreamy Italian automobiles, not to mention several cars that have conquered the legendary 24-hour endurance race, Le Mans.

As a nod to its hallowed home ground, the museum also explores the emergence of Japanese cars in post-World War II 1950s, with a variety of these pathfinding vehicles on display, such as the Nissan Datsun 210, which placed in the 1958 Round Australia Trial and earned Japanese makes a place on the world stage.

The exhibit then concludes with a look at the future of mobility, showcasing carmakers’ plans to manufacture powerful but carbon-neutral racing vehicles.

Another reason the museum is worth the jaunt out of Tokyo is the pro-level hyper-realistic driving simulator – not the arcade type but those used for practice by pro racers – that’s complimentary for use by hotel guests.

And, there are big plans to further develop the property on which the hotel sits, as part of the integrated Fuji Motorsports Forest development owned by Toyota.

The upcoming Mobilita site, for instance, will offer motorsports enthusiasts the opportunity to test-drive in a variety of simulated road settings, including a 10-hectare extensive flat course, a track with a 35-degree banked turn, and a low friction test road such as a simulated snowy or icy road, when it opens in 2026.