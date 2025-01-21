Audemars Piguet opens AP House Singapore at Raffles Hotel with world’s first AP Cafe
AP House Singapore is located within Raffles Hotel’s iconic Bar and Billiard Room. It is also the first AP House in the world to house an adjoining cafe serving up reimagine classic Swiss dishes, infused with a Singaporean twist.
Watch enthusiasts, you now have an exciting new destination in Singapore to check out. Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has opened AP House in the city’s historic Raffles Hotel, which also features the world’s first AP Cafe.
Nestled within Raffles Hotel’s iconic Bar and Billiard Room, the 1,000 sq m space aims to transport visitors into the world of Audemars Piguet. So, what exactly is AP House? AP House is an experiential concept space first introduced by the brand in 2017 as a way to redefine the traditional luxury retail experience.
Located in cities across the globe such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Tokyo, these venues are designed to be a cosy home away from home, where clients and horology lovers can delve into the brand’s history, craftsmanship and watches. The Singapore outpost is the 22nd AP House to open its doors and is Southeast Asia’s flagship destination.
WORLD'S FIRST AP CAFE
Stepping into the space, visitors are first greeted by the AP Cafe, with high ceilings as well as sleek and elegant arches. The cafe, operated by renowned restaurant and bakery Burnt Ends, is conceived as an initial gateway to the world of watchmaking for newcomers and an introductory step to the AP universe for those who may be unfamiliar with the brand.
Guests can savour reimagined classic dishes from Switzerland with a Singaporean twist. Some standout dishes include the Golden Roesti (S$25++), a fresh take on the traditional rosti transformed into bite-sized portions and topped with caviar and gold flakes. The Spiced Beef Tartare with sriracha (S$25++), served with wonton skins, is a unique twist on the dish.
Another intriguing must-try is the Chicken Rice Club Sandwich (S$22++), which creatively captures the signature flavours of chicken rice – a Singaporean favourite – in sandwich form, served with house made ginger and chilli.
The cafe also serves an array of delectable desserts – from Hazelnut Crunch (S$20++) to Swiss Roll with Honey Comb and Honey Ice Cream (S$18++) and Gula Melaka Pain Suisse (S$8++) – along with coffee and tea. Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor seating, and walk-ins are welcomed.
The AP Cafe is part of a growing trend of fashion and luxury brands in Singapore launching F&B concepts as a way to enhance customer engagement and loyalty. These include Coach Cafe located at Coach Play Singapore Shophouse on Keong Saik Road, Ralph’s Coffee by Ralph Lauren at Shaw Centre and Marina Bay Sands, and more recently, the Prada Cafe, located within its Ion Orchard boutique. Luxury automaker Audi is also set to open a bakery and cafe at its upcoming House of Progress lifestyle space, scheduled to debut in February 2025.
THE AP HOUSE EXPERIENCE
Those who wish to delve deeper into the world of Audemars Piguet are welcomed to visit the adjoining AP House. Entering AP House feels like stepping into an exquisite luxury apartment. Designed as an ultra-contemporary living space, its interior is inspired by the natural surroundings of Le Brassus. Located in the Vallee de Joux in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, Le Brassus is central to the history of Audemars Piguet as the birthplace of the brand and its current headquarters.
Muted greens and gold-gilded edges are used throughout the space, along with local woods as a nod to Singapore’s identity as a garden city. A large LED screen on the ceiling of a walkway teleports visitors to the Valle de Joux, showcasing the Jura region transiting through the four seasons of the year.
The entrance features three Watch Totems housing heritage pieces from the brand – from early pocket watches to modern wristwatches. Keep a lookout for an Openwork Merlion timepiece in white gold, a one-off client commission from 1990. The scene on the dial features the Merlion, a mythical creature that serves as the mascot of Singapore. Another must-see is the Royal Oak Concept Laptimer Michael Schumacher, the very first mechanical chronograph with alternating consecutive lap timing and flyback functionality.
Other highlights of the space include a billiard table, a 5m-long dining table and a bar serving coffee, tea and wines sourced from Switzerland. At a dedicated counter, clients can send in their watches for servicing or get their straps changed or replaced.
A Watch Wall showcases some of the brand’s present-day timepieces, from Royal Oaks to the Code 11.59, which visitors with an appointment can try on with a client consultant.
For more intimate sessions, there are private salons, one of which is set up as a dedicated music room with a selection of vinyl records along with a player. The private salons are bathed with natural light, courtesy of vast arched windows.