Audemars Piguet opens AP House Singapore at Raffles Hotel with world’s first AP Cafe

Watch enthusiasts, you now have an exciting new destination in Singapore to check out. Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has opened AP House in the city’s historic Raffles Hotel, which also features the world’s first AP Cafe.

Nestled within Raffles Hotel’s iconic Bar and Billiard Room, the 1,000 sq m space aims to transport visitors into the world of Audemars Piguet. So, what exactly is AP House? AP House is an experiential concept space first introduced by the brand in 2017 as a way to redefine the traditional luxury retail experience.

Located in cities across the globe such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Tokyo, these venues are designed to be a cosy home away from home, where clients and horology lovers can delve into the brand’s history, craftsmanship and watches. The Singapore outpost is the 22nd AP House to open its doors and is Southeast Asia’s flagship destination.

WORLD'S FIRST AP CAFE

Stepping into the space, visitors are first greeted by the AP Cafe, with high ceilings as well as sleek and elegant arches. The cafe, operated by renowned restaurant and bakery Burnt Ends, is conceived as an initial gateway to the world of watchmaking for newcomers and an introductory step to the AP universe for those who may be unfamiliar with the brand.

Guests can savour reimagined classic dishes from Switzerland with a Singaporean twist. Some standout dishes include the Golden Roesti (S$25++), a fresh take on the traditional rosti transformed into bite-sized portions and topped with caviar and gold flakes. The Spiced Beef Tartare with sriracha (S$25++), served with wonton skins, is a unique twist on the dish.