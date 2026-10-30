Audemars Piguet officially launches certified pre-owned programme The Watch Keepers
Collectors can now buy and sell authenticated vintage and modern timepieces directly through Audemars Piguet via a digital platform that has rigorous verification standards in place.
Audemars Piguet has finally entered the secondary market with the launch of The Watch Keepers, a dedicated certified pre-owned (CPO) watch service programme that will bring together buyers, sellers and some of the Swiss luxury maker’s most coveted timepieces.
The long-anticipated digital eco-system will allow collectors to buy and sell both vintage and modern timepieces with a peace of mind, especially since there will be rigorous verification standards in place. Because the programme is managed directly by Audemars Piguet, expect strict authentication processes from start to finish. Each timepiece that is returned to the manufacture’s service centres will, according to the brand, “receive the same attention and expertise that first defined them.”
All sellers will require registration, followed by an online verification of the timepiece’s serial number and proof of ownership. Submitted watches must be at least two years past their initial retail sale, and upon approval must be shipped via an insured courier to its Customer Service facilities.
Here, the timepieces are subject to authentication again and its condition, evaluated by experts. The watches are then photographed, graded with a five-point scale that assesses the condition of the case, dial, bracelet, and a detailed listing. Because this is all managed by the manufacture itself, expect in-depth insights that would otherwise not be available on an open-market platform. Having been made privy to all this information, sellers – while retaining ownership of their watch – can then decide whether to command a set price or to undergo a dynamic bidding format for the highest possible outcome.
Buyers can expect a similar level of scrutiny, starting with an initial registration process. Once a sale is final, The Watch Keepers delivers it in a specialised travel pouch, along with a certificate of authenticity and a two-year warranty. To keep the collection curated, only about a hundred watches will be showcased on the digital platform at any given time, ranging from rare high-complication pieces to vintage references that are no longer available in boutiques. Expert Watch Keepers – digital avatars of real Audemars Piguet team members – are also on hand 24/7 to guide collectors and offer recommendations.
Most importantly, Audemars Piguet’s CPO programme will open the doors to both long-time collectors and newcomers. High demand models like the Royal Oak are often inaccessible to first-time buyers in boutiques, and The Watch Keepers levels the playing field significantly with a digital storefront that’s available to all.
The programme is only available in Europe and Switzerland for now, but Audemars Piguet has plans for global expansion.
The concept of CPO isn’t new to the industry; Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, and IWC Schaffhausen have similar programmes that directly control the secondary market of its watches, ensuring that their heritage, reliability, and reputation remain safeguarded for generations.