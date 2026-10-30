Audemars Piguet officially launches certified pre-owned programme The Watch Keepers

Audemars Piguet has finally entered the secondary market with the launch of The Watch Keepers, a dedicated certified pre-owned (CPO) watch service programme that will bring together buyers, sellers and some of the Swiss luxury maker’s most coveted timepieces.

The long-anticipated digital eco-system will allow collectors to buy and sell both vintage and modern timepieces with a peace of mind, especially since there will be rigorous verification standards in place. Because the programme is managed directly by Audemars Piguet, expect strict authentication processes from start to finish. Each timepiece that is returned to the manufacture’s service centres will, according to the brand, “receive the same attention and expertise that first defined them.”