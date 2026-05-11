How Audemars Piguet’s Code 11.59 found its stride in 38mm

When the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet launched in 2019, it arrived under the full weight of expectation. It was the Swiss manufacture’s first major new collection in decades, after the Royal Oak in 1972 and the Royal Oak Offshore in 1993. The response was mixed. Purists found the design busy and the 41mm case too large for a watch positioned as a modern dress piece. Others argued that its complex case construction and technically demanding complications represented some of the most ambitious work Audemars Piguet had produced. Both sides had a point.

What followed was a steady evolution. New complications, materials, colourways and dial treatments gave the collection more depth. In late 2023, Audemars Piguet made a quiet but significant move with the introduction of a 38mm case. The smaller proportions brought the collection’s visual complexity into better balance and made it easier to wear. Here, less was more.