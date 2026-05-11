How Audemars Piguet’s Code 11.59 found its stride in 38mm
The 38mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet pairs a slim pink gold case with richly textured dials in blue, black and silver, making the collection feel more balanced and wearable.
When the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet launched in 2019, it arrived under the full weight of expectation. It was the Swiss manufacture’s first major new collection in decades, after the Royal Oak in 1972 and the Royal Oak Offshore in 1993. The response was mixed. Purists found the design busy and the 41mm case too large for a watch positioned as a modern dress piece. Others argued that its complex case construction and technically demanding complications represented some of the most ambitious work Audemars Piguet had produced. Both sides had a point.
What followed was a steady evolution. New complications, materials, colourways and dial treatments gave the collection more depth. In late 2023, Audemars Piguet made a quiet but significant move with the introduction of a 38mm case. The smaller proportions brought the collection’s visual complexity into better balance and made it easier to wear. Here, less was more.
THE MOVEMENT BEHIND THE 38MM CASE
The 38mm case also brought a different movement, and not simply a smaller version of the calibre used in the larger models. Introduced in 2022, the self-winding Calibre 5900 first appeared in 37mm Royal Oak references created for the collection’s 50th anniversary before entering the Code 11.59 line. It replaced the Calibre 3120, measures 3.9mm thick, beats at 4Hz, or 28,800 vibrations per hour, and offers a 60-hour power reserve. The Calibre 5900 is compact rather than large, and the Code 11.59’s slim 9.6mm profile is a direct result of its efficient architecture.
The movement also features a patented mechanism designed to improve stability and precision when setting the watch – a detail that may sound minor until you have handled a beautiful watch let down by a vague crown action.
Visible through the sapphire caseback, the finishing completes the picture. A 22k pink gold oscillating weight sits above bridges and plates decorated with Cotes de Geneve, circular graining, chamfering and polished edges – familiar haute horlogerie codes, executed with the rigour expected of Audemars Piguet.
THE DIAL THAT GAVE THE COLLECTION ITS IDENTITY
Before turning to the four references, it is worth looking at the dial motif that connects them. This is where much of the craft is concentrated, and where colour does its most interesting work. First seen on stainless steel Code 11.59 references in 2023, the embossed pattern replaced the earlier, more restrained dials and gave the collection a stronger visual identity.
Developed by Audemars Piguet’s design team in collaboration with Swiss guilloche specialist Yann von Kaenel, the pattern features concentric circles hand-engraved into base dies, like ripples spreading across still water. Hundreds of tiny holes catch and scatter light, while colour is applied through PVD, or Physical Vapour Deposition, or a galvanic process to preserve the contours revealed by stamping.
The result is a pattern that gives the watch a different character depending on the light. Sometimes it is barely there; at other times, it is impossible to ignore. The effect is harder to achieve than it looks, and it gives each of the four references a presence that lasts beyond first impressions.
A STUDY IN BLUE
Introduced in 2024, the first two 38mm references came in contrasting shades of blue, each set against a pink gold case. The first pairs a luminous light blue dial with a matching date window and inner bezel, creating a cohesive whole. Pink gold hour markers and luminescent hands add warmth without disrupting the cool tone of the blue.
The second version draws on a specific hue from Audemars Piguet’s archives. Known as Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50, it recalls the midnight blue of the original Royal Oak Reference 5402, the Gerald Genta-designed watch that helped redefine luxury sports watchmaking when it debuted in 1972. On the compact 38mm case, the rich blue feels especially striking, with the pink gold case, markers and hands adding depth and warmth. Both versions come on a matching blue alligator leather strap with a pink gold pin buckle, while a textured rubber strap in light or dark blue is available for more casual wear.
A MORE VERSATILE PAIR
Two new additions launched in early 2026 take a different approach, one rooted less in a specific colour story than in quiet versatility. While the earlier references speak to particular tastes, whether a love of blue or a connection to Royal Oak heritage, the black and silver models are designed to suit a broader range of styles and occasions.
The black model pairs a black guilloche dial with a black inner bezel and strap. The combination might sound sober, but the pink gold case changes the mood entirely. Against the deep, textured dial, the pink gold hour markers and luminescent hands take on a soft richness, sharpened by the surrounding darkness. The result is clear legibility with a measured hint of drama. The black and pink gold pairing works dressed up or down, adapting easily to different styles.
The silver reference follows a similar logic but reaches it differently. Its silver guilloche dial and matching inner bezel sit within the pink gold case with the familiarity of a classic dress watch, while the embossed surface keeps it from feeling predictable.
The key detail is the strap. Brown calfskin leather with white stitching shifts the palette towards something classic, relaxed and highly wearable. Together, the silver dial, pink gold case and brown leather create a combination that works as easily on a first date as it does in a boardroom – not because it is neutral, but because it is broadly flattering.