Audemars Piguet brings its love of padel to Singapore with a pop-up club at New Bahru
Audemars Piguet is taking its connection with padel from the international sporting arena to Singapore, with a new pop-up at New Bahru from Sep 25 to Sep 27.
Audemars Piguet’s affiliation with sport has been well-documented, with ties that span golf, tennis, sailing, motorsport, and most recently, padel. To celebrate its growing connection with the latter, the watchmaker is bringing a three-day pop-up that brings together padel, its community, and the art of luxury watchmaking to Singapore.
Open to the public from Sep 25 to Sep 27, the Audemars Piguet Padel Pop-Up Club will be the brand’s first local activation inspired by its global partnership with the sport. The manufacturer recently became Official Timekeeper of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour, extending its presence into a sporting discipline whose timing, teamwork, precision, and movement mirrors qualities associated with fine watchmaking.
The pop-up will see the School Hall at New Bahru transform into a courtside fiesta, inviting seasoned players, newcomers and watch enthusiasts to bond over their love of timekeeping and the game.
Don’t expect a professional tournament here though; the pop-up will take on a relaxed and informal approach to the sport to make it more accessible to a wider audience. Bookings for padel court play will be open to the public, so everyone will get the opportunity to try their hand at what is easily the trendiest pastime in Singapore today. Expect plenty of friendly sessions and social moments here, as you bond with old teammates (and perhaps even new ones) over a selection of food and beverages.
The Audemars Piguet Padel Pop-Up Club runs from Sep 25 to Sep 27 at New Bahru. Bookings are now open for both padel court play here and the courtside lounge here. Food and beverages will be available for purchase daily from 12pm to 8pm, with last orders at 7.30pm.